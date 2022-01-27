macOS 12.3 Beta breaks file syncing with OneDrive and Dropbox

Apple released the first beta release of macOS 12.3 on Thursday, alongside the first beta of iOS/iPad OS 15.4. Some cloud sync services haven’t worked reliably on macOS 12 Monterey since its release last year, and now those services are broken entirely due to the deprecation of a kernel extension.

The release notes for macOS 12.3 Beta (via MacRumors) says, “the kernel extensions used by Dropbox Desktop Application and Microsoft OneDrive are no longer available. Both service providers have replacements for this functionality currently in beta.”

Dropbox has yet to add official support for macOS 12.3 Monterey, and a support article mentions the company “will begin rolling out a beta version in March 2022.” OneDrive began testing a new on-demand files feature for macOS 12.1+, which is based on the newer File Provider API. Microsoft’s community post from earlier this month said, “because the new experience is more integrated with macOS, it will have long-term support from Apple. The first version of Files On-Demand is built on several pieces of technology that are now deprecated. Moving to the new platform enables us to support this feature for years to come.”

Dropbox does not yet have a beta version available that uses the newer API, and the updated OneDrive experience is seemingly still limited to the Insiders release channel. The OneDrive update will also remove support for the older HFS+ file system, and due to new macOS requirements, the OneDrive sync folder will be locked to your home folder — no more storing your OneDrive folder in another directory or external drive.

Meanwhile, Dropbox is still working on an update for native M1 support, which is expected to roll out sometime in the first half of 2022. Google Drive added native Apple M1 support in October 2021, and Apple’s own iCloud file syncing is built into the Finder application, so it has always been M1-native.