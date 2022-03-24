macOS 12.3 is causing issues with external displays and game controllers

Apple released macOS Monterey 12.3 earlier this month. This major update enables Universal Control and introduces several new emoji. However, we also learned later on that it is bricking some Macs with replaced logic boards. The latest reports now state that the macOS 12.3 update is sometimes causing issues with external displays and game controllers, as well. These reports are surprising — as the company tested the version for weeks with beta users prior to the public release. Ultimately, no operating system is bug-free, and new issues will surface with every major release.

macOS Monterey 12.3 issues: External Displays

According to user reports, macOS 12.3 is causing problems with external displays. Some people are getting No Signal alerts on their monitors when trying to connect them to their Macs through USB-C. Other users have also reported that external display connections through HDMI are failing as well. This can be very problematic as people depending on multiple screens to do their jobs could end up with a disrupted workflow.

After updating to MacOS 12.3 my external monitor stopped working, you may want to avoid updating for awhile — Joseph Scott (@josephscott) March 21, 2022

Macbook Pro question: Anyone upgraded to Monterey 12.3 and found their external monitor keeps turning on and off?#apple #macOS — Phill Tromans (@PhillTromans) March 21, 2022

Installed Monterey 12.3 yesterday and now I’m getting no signal from my monitor via USB C 🤔anyone had a similar issue? — Alex Marshall (@Marsh931) March 19, 2022

Game Controllers

Apart from monitor issues, macOS Monterey 12.3 is reportedly causing problems with Bluetooth game controllers as well. Users with PlayStation, Xbox, and third-party controllers have resorted to online forums to express their frustrations. The surprising factor, though, is that these issues are seemingly inconsistent. Some controllers are working with select games — randomly — for some users. While other gamers with the same controller models are facing no issues at all. It’s hard to pinpoint the conditions that make these problems surface, considering there are plenty of different variables, with macOS 12.3 being one of the few elements in common.

Have you been facing any issues since updating your Mac to macOS Monterey 12.3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Apple Forums (1, 2)

Via: MacRumors (1, 2)