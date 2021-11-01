macOS 12 Monterey is bricking some older Macs, so you may want to hold off on the update

Apple released macOS 12 Monterey to the public early last week. This major version was first revealed during the opening keynote of WWDC21, back in June. It had been in beta testing since then to ensure a smooth experience for the public. Ironically, it seems like the stable build has been bricking some users’ older Macs, based on online complaints.

According to MacRumors, tweets by angry and concerned users who are unable to power on their Macs have surfaced online. The update process to macOS 12 simply bricked their premium computers and rendered them useless. Macs are harder to restore when bricked, compared to iPhones, iPads, and iPods. In some cases they will even require physical repair as well.

@AppleSupport ever since downloading Monterey OS my macbook pro doesn’t turn on anymore 🥲 — Susuya💫 (@Susuyachan) October 31, 2021

@AppleSupport hello, I really need assistance, was updating my macbook pro and it shut off and I can’t turn it back on — Taltos 🇨🇦🇮🇹🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@taltos_mi) October 25, 2021

@Apple So, installing #macOSMonterey literally killed my 2020 16in #MacBookPro . No boot. No nothing. Dead. 18mo old… How long is it supposed to work these days? 🙁

Guys, update at your own risks… — Freddy Mini (@freddymini) October 26, 2021

@AppleSupport @Apple this is not the way a simple OS update should go on a Mac. On my 50th restart with some sort of incremental install of #Monterey and a dead iMac. Can’t even restore from TM because I can’t even get to the migration app. Crazy — Ken Lyons (@kenlyons) October 31, 2021

2019 #Apple #MacbookPro bricked again, second time in two years. Wow. Ports continue to stop working, not allowing charging, which bricks this. Can’t reset SMC because there’s no power going in. What else could help me determine I bought a lemon??? #applesupport @AppleSupport — Daniel Lin (@itsDannyLin) October 27, 2021

Don’t update to Monterey until it’s fully stable!!! My MBA (early 2015) will automatically turn off after 5min or sometimes even while it’s booting. Now it’s not usable… 😟😥@AppleSupport @Apple #Apple #MacBookAir #Monterey pic.twitter.com/H10DFi9uWT — Akhil NJ (@nj10_Akhil) October 30, 2021

MacOS Monterrey completely bricked my new work Macbook. The second you commit to updating, it freezes the machine and forces a hard reset. This has happened 3 times now. @AppleSupport — Brodie SZN (@wari0world) October 29, 2021

It seems like the issue is mostly affecting older Macs, particularly Intel-powered ones. It isn’t as widespread as last year’s Big Sur bricking catastrophe, but it’s still killing enough devices for a PSA. If you have concerns or heavily depend on your Mac for work or studies, we suggest you wait for a future macOS update.

Apple is currently testing macOS 12.1 beta, but that isn’t expected to be released this month as stable to the public. It’s unclear if this version fixes the bricking issue, but it’s safe to assume Apple is aware of the problem now, considering Apple Support has acknowledged and replied to some of the tweets.

Have you updated your Mac to macOS 12 Monterey yet? Let us know in the comments section below.