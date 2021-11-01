macOS 12 Monterey is bricking some older Macs, so you may want to hold off on the update
November 1, 2021 11:30am Comment

macOS 12 Monterey is bricking some older Macs, so you may want to hold off on the update

Apple released macOS 12 Monterey to the public early last week. This major version was first revealed during the opening keynote of WWDC21, back in June. It had been in beta testing since then to ensure a smooth experience for the public. Ironically, it seems like the stable build has been bricking some users’ older Macs, based on online complaints.

According to MacRumors, tweets by angry and concerned users who are unable to power on their Macs have surfaced online. The update process to macOS 12 simply bricked their premium computers and rendered them useless. Macs are harder to restore when bricked, compared to iPhones, iPads, and iPods. In some cases they will even require physical repair as well.

It seems like the issue is mostly affecting older Macs, particularly Intel-powered ones. It isn’t as widespread as last year’s Big Sur bricking catastrophe, but it’s still killing enough devices for a PSA. If you have concerns or heavily depend on your Mac for work or studies, we suggest you wait for a future macOS update.

Apple is currently testing macOS 12.1 beta, but that isn’t expected to be released this month as stable to the public. It’s unclear if this version fixes the bricking issue, but it’s safe to assume Apple is aware of the problem now, considering Apple Support has acknowledged and replied to some of the tweets.

Have you updated your Mac to macOS 12 Monterey yet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleApple MacBook AirApple MacBook ProiMacMacmac minimacOSmacos 12macos monterey

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. His personal pieces are available on his website, MahmoudItani.com, and he can be reached via [email protected] or the provided social links.

Load Comments