Apple has finally released macOS Ventura 13.1 to Mac users around the world, introducing the anticipated Freeform app and more in the process.

Apple launched macOS Ventura back in October. Since then, the Cupertino firm has been working on bringing more features to this release, while ironing out the newly-introduced bugs. The latest minor bump to this operating system has finally arrived. Following several weeks of beta testing, macOS Ventura 13.1 is now available to Mac users around the world. It brings the highly-anticipated Apple Freeform app, in addition to end-to-end encrypting more iCloud data types.

macOS Ventura 13.1 Changelog macOS Ventura 13.1 introduces Freeform, a new app that offers a great place to brainstorm and bring your ideas to life. This release also includes Advanced Data Protection for iCloud and other features and bug fixes for your Mac. Freeform Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more Advanced Data Protection for iCloud New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

Play sound in Find My app can now help you pinpoint the location of nearby AirTags, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case, and Find My network accessories

Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

Fixes an issue where you may lose keyboard and mouse input in some apps and games READ MORE

As the changelog above reveals, macOS Ventura 13.1 doesn't include many new visual changes and features. Most notably, though, it finally introduces the Apple Freeform app. For those unfamiliar with it, Freeform allows users to collaborate on infinite whiteboards. So you get to insert doodles, text, and pretty much any file type. It's an excellent tool to brainstorm and make detailed plans alone or with other people.

Moving on, macOS Ventura 13.1 brings Apple's Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. This setting allows you to end-to-end encrypt 23 iCloud data categories, including photos, notes, device backups, and more. Apart from the aforementioned features, this release packs some tweaks and bug fixes that you can read about in the changelog included above.

What will you be using the Freeform app for? Let us know in the comments section below.