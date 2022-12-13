Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple launched macOS Ventura back in October. Since then, the Cupertino firm has been working on bringing more features to this release, while ironing out the newly-introduced bugs. The latest minor bump to this operating system has finally arrived. Following several weeks of beta testing, macOS Ventura 13.1 is now available to Mac users around the world. It brings the highly-anticipated Apple Freeform app, in addition to end-to-end encrypting more iCloud data types.

As the changelog above reveals, macOS Ventura 13.1 doesn't include many new visual changes and features. Most notably, though, it finally introduces the Apple Freeform app. For those unfamiliar with it, Freeform allows users to collaborate on infinite whiteboards. So you get to insert doodles, text, and pretty much any file type. It's an excellent tool to brainstorm and make detailed plans alone or with other people.

Moving on, macOS Ventura 13.1 brings Apple's Advanced Data Protection for iCloud. This setting allows you to end-to-end encrypt 23 iCloud data categories, including photos, notes, device backups, and more. Apart from the aforementioned features, this release packs some tweaks and bug fixes that you can read about in the changelog included above.

What will you be using the Freeform app for? Let us know in the comments section below.