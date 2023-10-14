Back in June, Apple revealed macOS Sonoma during WWDC23's opening keynote. Since then, we've been testing this release on the latest Macs and trying out its new features. At this point, though, we've pretty much used all the new additions and changes, and we're already anticipating the upcoming major release. macOS 15 could be announced in early June, and while there is a lot to look forward to, there are five specific features I'd love to see.

1 iOS notification mirroring

macOS Sonoma supports iOS widgets on the Mac, enabling users to glance at timely information on their computers when their iPhones are nearby. In macOS 15, we want Apple to take this integration a step further by bringing iOS notification support to the Mac.

My Apple Watch Series 9 is capable of showing me the notifications received on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, while watchOS 10 allows me to reply to these notifications, even if their respective apps aren't available on the smartwatch itself. There’s nothing stopping Apple from porting this functionality to the Mac, making it easier to interact with iPhone notifications on the big screen as we work.

2 Widget stack support

With macOS Sonoma, Apple started allowing users to place widgets on the desktop. While this is a welcome change that I rely on daily, the feature is half-baked. Unlike on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, users on macOS Sonoma still can't utilize widget stacks, which allows you to place several widgets on top of each other and shuffle through them as needed. I only hope this change makes its way to macOS 15 to streamline my Home Screen setups across my devices.

3 Health, Fitness, and Translation apps

With iPadOS 17, Apple finally brought the Health app to the iPad, allowing users to view their health and fitness data on the large screen. However, not everybody uses an iPad, and we'd love to see a dedicated Health app on Mac. Considering that M-powered Macs can run iOS apps natively, it shouldn't require Apple a lot of effort to port the iPadOS version of this app to macOS.

Similarly, the Fitness app is still unavailable on macOS, making it tough for those who use a Mac as their large screen to work out comfortably. While users could rely on AirPlay to mirror the workout videos from iOS to macOS, the execution is a tad wonky, and it doesn't necessarily display the workout metrics on the screen.

Another missing app is Translation. While users can select and translate text and webpages on macOS, there's no dedicated app to take advantage of all the features offered on iOS and iPadOS. We hope that macOS 15 addresses these shortcomings.

4 iCloud device backup

With iCloud+ now allowing users to have as much as 14TB of cloud storage, it's time for macOS to support iCloud device backups. Right now, users can rely on Time Machine to create local backups of their systems, but there's still no way to back up the entire computer to the cloud the way iPhones and iPads do. Having this option on macOS 15 would simplify users' lives and go further towards streamlining more of Apple's services. Speaking of which...

5 Streamlining the OS version

With every annual wave of Apple OS updates, the company introduces new features that work across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. While the new additions mostly match, the OS version numbers don't. Right now, iOS and iPadOS are at 17, while macOS is still at 14. By going for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 18 in 2024, the company gets closer to a streamlined Apple OS that powers all of its devices.

While these different operating systems likely won't ever merge, they're slowly becoming similar iterations of each other. This is particularly apparent with Mac's UI, which is looking more like its mobile counterparts, while the iPad gains more advanced PC features, such as resizable app windows.

macOS has already matured

There's not much to ask for in the Mac department. macOS has already matured, and it offers pretty much all the features and tools that I need for work and downtime. Nonetheless, there are still some missing pieces of the puzzle that could further contribute to that maturity. While macOS 15 is still many months away, we will have to be patient and make the most out of macOS Sonoma and its subsequent 14.x minor updates.