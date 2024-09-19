Apple released macOS 15 Sequoia to all compatible Macs earlier this week, marking the earliest date a new version of the OS has arrived in over a decade. Now, it is offering a public beta of macOS 15.1 to owners of the best Macs who want to try out upcoming Apple Intelligence features ahead of next month's release. Users can enroll for the macOS 15.1 public beta on Apple's official website, and it's completely free. You can navigate to your System Settings after applying the update, flip on a toggle to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist, and supercharge your Mac with AI in no time.

Apple Intelligence is the name of Apple's upcoming suite of AI-powered tools, which will come to iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. They were announced at WWDC in June 2024, but didn't make it out in time for the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia.

That's why Apple has been testing Apple Intelligence as part of the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 developer beta releases. Developer builds are typically more unstable, and aren't recommended for use on devices you depend on. With the macOS 15.1 public beta now available, more users can try Apple Intelligence without worrying as much about bugs and general instability.

Simultaneously, the public beta releases for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 dropped, meaning that Apple Intelligence is coming to your iPhone and iPad too.

Everything you can do with Apple Intelligence on macOS 15.1 public beta

Apple Intelligence features will become available on a rolling basis, with the first wave of AI-powered tools appearing next month. You can try these features now by enrolling in the public beta, but some of the best Apple Intelligence offerings still aren't available. Here are some of the highlights you can try today:

Apple Mail summaries and priority messages

Natural language search in photos

Type to Siri and the new Siri

Writing Tools

Safari webpage summaries

However, there are quite a few Apple Intelligence features we're still waiting to see, like:

ChatGPT integration

Generative Playground

Genmoji

To make use of Apple Intelligence on your Mac, it needs to have an Apple silicon chip inside. As long as you meet that requirement, install the macOS 15.1 public beta, and get past the waitlist, you're good to go. If you're not sure where to start, I broke down five of the best Apple Intelligence features available now in the story below.