macOS brings in deep optimizations for M1 Pro and M1 Max, as it should

Apple announced two new M1 chips — the M1 Pro and M1 Max — during its “Unleashed” Mac event yesterday. We were aware Apple would introduce at least one upgraded chip. However, we didn’t expect its power to reach this extent. I had assumed “Unleashed” would be an exaggeration, but after watching the event, we can safely say it’s, in fact, an understatement.

macOS and M1 chips integration

The upgraded Apple M1 chips, combined with macOS, bring endless possibilities to the Mac. In a Newsroom post, Apple states that the M1 chips deliver better security protections, in addition to other perks. For example, Apple’s Mac apps are optimized for and run natively on them. Apps from third-party developers can also be optimized to do the same.

Thanks to the M1 chips, Macs are becoming more energy-efficient and powerful computers. Users can now take advantage of longer battery lives when doing intensive tasks on the go. With the power of the Rosetta 2 technology, Mac users can also run apps smoothly, even if they haven’t been optimized to work natively on M1 machines. Not to mention being able to download and use iOS/iPadOS apps without needing an emulator. The Mac is truly becoming has truly become unrivaled.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro updates

Apple has also updated Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to support new iPhone 13 and M1 Pro/Max features. In another Newsroom post, Apple explains how users can now play up to seven streams of video in 8K ProRes or color grade 8K HDR qualities, thanks to the new Liquid Retina XDR display on the MacBook Pro. Final Cut Pro 10.6 has a new Object Tracker that uses machine learning to detect faces and objects in video footage. That’s in addition to new editing features for Cinematic footage shot on iPhone 13 models, such as adjusting depths, in addition to ProRes video.

Logic Pro 10.7 brings better Spatial audio support so artists can record their songs as Dolby Atmos files. “In addition, 13 plug-ins within Logic Pro — including Space Designer, Limiter, Loudness Meter, and Tremolo — have also been updated to take advantage of this new creative capability.” These updates are available for free to existing users, and you can download them now from the App Store.

What do you think of the new M1 Pro/Max chips and the updated Apple Pro tools? Let us know in the comments section below.