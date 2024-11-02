Apple includes many free apps and features within macOS Sequoia, including Safari 18. In fact, as a user of some of the best Macs you can buy, Safari is typically my browser of choice. However, there are plenty of reasons you might want to swap out Safari for a third-party browser. Perhaps you're looking for an extension or plugin that isn't available on Apple's browser, or frequently use a site that works better on a competing browser. If you are ready to try something new but aren't sure where to start, we've rounded up five of the best Safari replacements for macOS users.

5 Brave

A browser built for privacy — and lightweight enough for gaming

Close

One of the reasons I love Safari is that it brings a handful of built-in privacy features, like tracker blocking and weekly privacy reports. If you love Safari's privacy focus, you'll love Brave. It takes privacy to the next level, with inbuilt "Brave protection" that automatically blocks trackers and tells you exactly how many trackers a website is using. On top of that, there's a built-in (albeit paid) VPN you can use right inside the browser. Although Brave is renowned for its privacy focus, it's also an excellent gaming browser due to its lightweight nature and limited memory usage.

Brave Browser The Brave browser is made for the more privacy-conscious users, with a built-in VPN and ad blocker. It's also light on resources, making it great for use while gaming and multitasking. See at Brave

4 Arc

A radical idea of what the future of web browsers should be

Arc, one of the newest browsers on the block, is not for everyone. In fact, I might go as far as to say that Arc isn't for most people. Although the browser is based on the Chromium engine — and thus shares may things with Chrome, like Chrome extensions — it does a lot of things differently. Namely, the Arc browser includes a mandatory vertical tab layout and treats bookmarks as pinned tabs. It attempts to deliver a streamlined and refined experience, with a tight and compact user-interface that adds productivity features, such as a split view for sites.

So, if Arc isn't for everyone, why am I recommending it as an alternative to Safari? Well, think about why people choose macOS in the first place. They want simplicity, ease-of-use, productivity features, and in some ways, an operating system that breaks the mold. Arc checks all those boxes, and then some.

Arc Browser Arc is an innovative browser that tries to think outside the box, with things like vertical tabs and a mission to bring back RSS support. See at Arc

3 Vivaldi

A heavy, feature-packed browser with tons of customization