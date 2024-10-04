Key Takeaways macOS Sequoia was successfully installed on the Steam Deck with a group effort.

While it may seem pointless now, future GPU acceleration may make running macOS on Steam Deck more practical.

The installation was done because "why not," with the potential to turn a gaming machine into a portable PC.

It's not wholly unusual to see a mainstream OS running on a Steam Deck. After all, it's entirely possible to install Windows 11 on a Steam Deck, and while some people love the idea, others are less enthused about it. However, nobody has tried getting macOS Sequoia over onto the Steam Deck, until now.

Someone got macOS Sequoia running on a Steam Deck

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user @whatdahopper showed off getting Apple's newest desktop operating system running on the Steam Deck. By the sounds of it, it was by no means an easy feat, as it ended up being a group effort to get it running. However, the team did manage to finally get it running.

They go on to mention that the feat may seem pointless right now, but it may be more practical in the future. While there's no GPU acceleration yet, they believe that "someone will make an iGPU kext for VanGogh since macOS already has RDNA2 support." As such, running macOS on a Steak Deck may actually be feasible in the future, even if it means making it less of a gaming machine and more of a portable PC.

So, if it's kind of pointless to do it now, why do it at all? Fortunately, @whatdahopper had a good answer to that question.

Ever since macOS Sequoia was released, our resident Apple fan Brady Snyder has been digging through it and finding all the pearls hidden within. If you want to see all the treasures he found, head over to our macOS Sequoia hub page and check out the trove of Apple goodness Brady has been cooking up lately.