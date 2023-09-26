Key Takeaways macOS Sonoma brings notable additions including support for interactive iPhone widgets and new screen savers, making the operating system even more convenient and visually appealing.

Users can now enjoy special effects during video calls and place their live faces in a small window while sharing screens, enhancing the practicality of online conferencing without relying on third-party apps.

In addition to the mentioned features, macOS Sonoma introduces various changes to system apps like Safari, Messages, FaceTime, and more, providing a comprehensive update to enhance the overall user experience.

Following the launch of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 last week, Apple has now released macOS Sonoma to the public. This version was first previewed during WWDC23, and it brings some welcome additions to the Mac. These include several enhancements to widgets, a fresh batch of screen savers, video conferencing features, and more.

While macOS Sonoma may not be as major as some of its predecessors, it still brings plenty of notable additions to the table. These include support for iPhone-only widgets on macOS, in addition to the ability to interact with widgets and place them on the desktop. This makes these handy app bites even handier.

There are also dozens of new screen savers that smoothly transition into your desktop when unlocking your Mac. This turns macOS into a more colorful and lively operating system when compared to some of its dull rivals. And speaking of liveliness, users also now get to react with special effects during video calls and place their live faces in a small window when sharing their screens. This makes online conferencing even more practical, without needing to rely on third-party apps.

macOS Sonoma also introduces even more features and changes across other system apps, including Safari, Messages, FaceTime, and more. For a deep dive into this OS release, make sure to check out our dedicated macOS Sonoma review.

macOS Sonoma is currently rolling out to compatible Apple computers. These include:

iMac (2019 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 or later)

MacBook Air (2018 or later)

MacBook Pro (2018 or later)

Mac Pro (2019 or later)

Mac Studio (2022 or later)

Mac Mini (2018 or later)

To update your Mac, follow the steps below: