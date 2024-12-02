It probably doesn't come as a surprise when your friend says that Macs aren't meant for gaming. All the jokes and memes aside, macOS has been struggling with gaming, at least when you compare the situation with Windows gaming. Whether that's due to real challenges or manufactured ones (by Apple), the fact is that serious gaming happens on Windows PCs.

In the last few years, Apple has made strides to showcase macOS in a better light when it comes to gaming, but has it been enough? I believe Mac gaming still deals with several challenges which are stopping it from being taken seriously by gamers. It is unclear if and when Apple will overcome these challenges, but the outlook is slightly more hopeful as we approach 2025.

5 Big names are missing

What will you play?

Close

Apple has made significant progress in bringing popular titles to macOS. Gamers can now play AAA titles like Death Stranding, Baldur's Gate 3, and Resident Evil Village natively on their Macs. Plus, Control and Cyberpunk 2077 are also coming to macOS in 2025. Despite native support for these titles, macOS still lags behind Windows in terms of AAA game availability.

Even before Apple began its transition from Intel to Apple Silicon, efforts were underway to make the OS friendlier for game developers, but these efforts were halfhearted at best. Apple was stuck in a vicious loop of game studios not developing for the platform due to a lack of gamers, and people not willing to play on macOS because of a lack of native games.

In the last few years, native support has shown great promise, but as it stands, it will take a lot of convincing for gamers to switch from Windows to macOS for their gaming fix. Even Mac users need things to change fast if Apple wants them to leave their secondary Windows PC behind and move completely to their MacBooks or iMacs.

4 Gamers need to deal with the App Store

It's not ideal

The absence of most games on macOS might be the biggest sticking point for gamers, but even the titles that are available on the platform are not always accessible through the storefronts people are most comfortable with. For instance, you won't find every macOS game on Steam, the platform most gamers like to use to stock their entire library. They need to go through the App Store if they want to play some of the titles they're looking for.

We have seen Apple's reluctance to allow any other storefront other than the App Store on their devices. This changed recently after an EU ruling when Apple announced it would permit rival app stores on iPhones, but this is only limited to the EU as of now. This isn't the same thing that plagues Mac gaming, but might signal hope for gamers who want to tap into serious gaming by accessing their favorite games on Mac via Steam or other platforms.

Apple has its reasons to keep its walled garden as closed off as it can, but if it really wants to change the face of Mac gaming, it has to start providing all the macOS games on not only the App Store, but also on all the platforms which gamers regularly use.

3 Gamers are restricted by emulation

It has its limits