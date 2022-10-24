Apple first revealed macOS Ventura, along with iOS 16, back in June. These annual, major updates to the Cupertino firm's operating systems pack plenty of notable changes. In the Mac department, we have an all-new Stage Manager feature for organizing open app windows. That's in addition to plenty of other offerings that we will list in a bit. If you're a developer or a tech enthusiast, you might've already tried out macOS Ventura beta throughout the previous months. If you've been waiting for the stable, final build instead, then the wait is finally over. Apple has released macOS Ventura (13.0) to the public worldwide. Those with compatible Macs can go ahead and update their machines right away.
macOS Ventura 13.0 Changelog
- Undo send, scheduled send, remind me, and follow up make staying on top of email even easier
- Improved search delivers more accurate, complete results and provide suggestions as soon as you begin to type
Spotlight
- Quick Look support makes it easy to preview files by pressing Space bar on a result
- Image search helps you find images on the web and in Photos, Messages, Notes, and Finder
- Rich results for musicians, movies, businesses, sports, and more
Safari and Passkeys
- Shared Tab Groups let you share a set of tabs with others and see the Tab
- Group update instantly as you work together
- Passkeys offer an easier and safer sign-in method, designed to replace passwords
Messages
- Edit a message, undo send, and mark as unread make everyday messaging easier
- SharePlay in Messages lets you enjoy activities like watching movies, listening to music, and more with friends while messaging
- Collaboration provides a simple way to invite others to collaborate on a file via Messages and get activity updates in the thread
Photos
- iCloud Shared Photo Library makes it easy to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate library that's seamlessly integrated in the Photos app
Stage Manager
- Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, putting your active app in the center and other open apps on the left side of your screen
- Easy app switching by clicking on any open app on the left side of your screen
- Group apps together to create sets of apps within Stage Manager
- Quick Desktop access for easily dragging and dropping files into apps in Stage Manager
FaceTime
- Handoff in FaceTime allows you to move FaceTime calls seamlessly from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad, and vice versa
Continuity Camera
- Continuity Camera allows you to use iPhone as a Mac webcam when you bring iPhone close to Mac and place it in a stand (iPhone XR and later)
- Video and lighting effects include Portrait mode (iPhone XR and later). Center Stage (iPhone 11 and later), and Studio Light (iPhone 11 and later)
- Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to show what's on your desk during a video conference (iPhone 11 and later)
This release also includes other features and improvements:
- Clock app for Mac features world clocks, timers, and alarms, delivering a more consistent experience across your Apple devices
- Weather app comes to Mac, optimized for the larger display and featuring immersive animations, hourly forecasts, and detailed weather maps
- Lift subject from background isolates the subject of an image so you can copy and paste it into apps like Mail and Messages
- Focus filters hide distracting content in apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, Safari and third party apps
- System Settings includes a refreshed design that's easier to navigate and has a new name
- Rapid Security Response delivers security improvements to macOS even faster
- Live Captions (beta) automatically converts audio into text for users who are Deaf or hard of hearing to follow along more easily with calls and media content (Mac with Apple Silicon)
As the official changelog above highlights, macOS Ventura is a pretty big release. It includes Stage Manager, new Weather and Clock apps, ecosystem features, and much more. In the ecosystem department, we get a Continuity Camera feature — allowing us to use our iPhones as Mac webcams. We also get FaceTime Handoff support, allowing us to swiftly transfer ongoing calls from one Apple device to another. Meanwhile, Messages and Mail get some much-needed boosts — introducing Undo Send and other handy additions.
To download macOS Ventura on your supported Mac, launch the System Preferences app, tap on Software Update, then click on Download and Install.
