Apple first revealed macOS Ventura, along with iOS 16, back in June. These annual, major updates to the Cupertino firm's operating systems pack plenty of notable changes. In the Mac department, we have an all-new Stage Manager feature for organizing open app windows. That's in addition to plenty of other offerings that we will list in a bit. If you're a developer or a tech enthusiast, you might've already tried out macOS Ventura beta throughout the previous months. If you've been waiting for the stable, final build instead, then the wait is finally over. Apple has released macOS Ventura (13.0) to the public worldwide. Those with compatible Macs can go ahead and update their machines right away.

As the official changelog above highlights, macOS Ventura is a pretty big release. It includes Stage Manager, new Weather and Clock apps, ecosystem features, and much more. In the ecosystem department, we get a Continuity Camera feature — allowing us to use our iPhones as Mac webcams. We also get FaceTime Handoff support, allowing us to swiftly transfer ongoing calls from one Apple device to another. Meanwhile, Messages and Mail get some much-needed boosts — introducing Undo Send and other handy additions.

To download macOS Ventura on your supported Mac, launch the System Preferences app, tap on Software Update, then click on Download and Install.

