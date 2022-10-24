Following several months of testing with beta users, Apple has released macOS Ventura to the public. Here's what's new in this version.

Apple first revealed macOS Ventura, along with iOS 16, back in June. These annual, major updates to the Cupertino firm's operating systems pack plenty of notable changes. In the Mac department, we have an all-new Stage Manager feature for organizing open app windows. That's in addition to plenty of other offerings that we will list in a bit. If you're a developer or a tech enthusiast, you might've already tried out macOS Ventura beta throughout the previous months. If you've been waiting for the stable, final build instead, then the wait is finally over. Apple has released macOS Ventura (13.0) to the public worldwide. Those with compatible Macs can go ahead and update their machines right away.

macOS Ventura 13.0 Changelog Mail Undo send, scheduled send, remind me, and follow up make staying on top of email even easier

Improved search delivers more accurate, complete results and provide suggestions as soon as you begin to type Spotlight Quick Look support makes it easy to preview files by pressing Space bar on a result

Image search helps you find images on the web and in Photos, Messages, Notes, and Finder

Rich results for musicians, movies, businesses, sports, and more Safari and Passkeys Shared Tab Groups let you share a set of tabs with others and see the Tab

Group update instantly as you work together

Passkeys offer an easier and safer sign-in method, designed to replace passwords Messages Edit a message, undo send, and mark as unread make everyday messaging easier

SharePlay in Messages lets you enjoy activities like watching movies, listening to music, and more with friends while messaging

Collaboration provides a simple way to invite others to collaborate on a file via Messages and get activity updates in the thread Photos iCloud Shared Photo Library makes it easy to share photos and videos with up to five family members in a separate library that's seamlessly integrated in the Photos app Stage Manager Stage Manager automatically organizes apps and windows, putting your active app in the center and other open apps on the left side of your screen

Easy app switching by clicking on any open app on the left side of your screen

Group apps together to create sets of apps within Stage Manager

Quick Desktop access for easily dragging and dropping files into apps in Stage Manager FaceTime Handoff in FaceTime allows you to move FaceTime calls seamlessly from your Mac to your iPhone or iPad, and vice versa Continuity Camera Continuity Camera allows you to use iPhone as a Mac webcam when you bring iPhone close to Mac and place it in a stand (iPhone XR and later)

Video and lighting effects include Portrait mode (iPhone XR and later). Center Stage (iPhone 11 and later), and Studio Light (iPhone 11 and later)

Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone to show what's on your desk during a video conference (iPhone 11 and later) This release also includes other features and improvements: Clock app for Mac features world clocks, timers, and alarms, delivering a more consistent experience across your Apple devices

Weather app comes to Mac, optimized for the larger display and featuring immersive animations, hourly forecasts, and detailed weather maps

Lift subject from background isolates the subject of an image so you can copy and paste it into apps like Mail and Messages

Focus filters hide distracting content in apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, Safari and third party apps

System Settings includes a refreshed design that's easier to navigate and has a new name

Rapid Security Response delivers security improvements to macOS even faster

Live Captions (beta) automatically converts audio into text for users who are Deaf or hard of hearing to follow along more easily with calls and media content (Mac with Apple Silicon)

As the official changelog above highlights, macOS Ventura is a pretty big release. It includes Stage Manager, new Weather and Clock apps, ecosystem features, and much more. In the ecosystem department, we get a Continuity Camera feature — allowing us to use our iPhones as Mac webcams. We also get FaceTime Handoff support, allowing us to swiftly transfer ongoing calls from one Apple device to another. Meanwhile, Messages and Mail get some much-needed boosts — introducing Undo Send and other handy additions.

To download macOS Ventura on your supported Mac, launch the System Preferences app, tap on Software Update, then click on Download and Install.

Which macOS Ventura feature is your favorite, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.