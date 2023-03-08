If you recently bought a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), then you might've noticed the included macOS widgets. Similar to those on new iPhones, these widgets show timely information from the system and third-party apps. And just like the ones on iOS, they're available in small, medium, and large size options. If you're wondering where to find and tweak them, then all you have to do is follow the steps below.

How to view and edit widgets on macOS

Tap on the date or time in the top right corner. This will reveal the Notification Center, where you'll find the macOS widgets hub. Tap on the Edit Widgets button at the very bottom. Towards the top left, you will find a Search field, allowing you to look up the widgets of a particular installed app. Below that field is a list of installed apps with available macOS widgets. Tap on an app to only view the widgets it has to offer and hide the rest from other apps. Alternatively, you can scroll through the middle section to see the list of every single widget available. Tapping any widget from the middle section will add it to the Notification Center on the right. Below some widgets, you might see S, M, and L buttons. These refer to the small, medium, and large sizes available for a certain macOS widget. Tapping one of the three letters will change the widget to the chosen size. Tap on the actual widget to insert it in the Notification Center. Once you're done adding widgets, you can tap on the minus (-) button on a widget in the Notification Center to remove it. You can also tap and drag added widgets to reorganize them. Click on Done in the bottom right corner once you're done editing in the widgets area. Now, whenever you tap the date or time in the Menu Bar, the Notification Center will appear, giving you a look at your widgets. Tapping a widget will launch its dedicated app.

Unfortunately, as of macOS Ventura, you still can't add widgets to the desktop like you can on iOS and iPadOS. So whenever you need to glance at these data bites, you must check the Notification Center. And just like those on iPhones and iPads, they only refresh once every few minutes, and you can't interact with them beyond launching the respective app. We only hope that Apple makes them more useful and accessible in macOS 14.