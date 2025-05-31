I switched to a Mac from a Windows PC several years ago, and I haven't looked back since. Apart from a few quirks and niggles here and there, macOS is arguably more stable, has fewer issues, and is a treat to use compared to Windows -- at least for the ordinary person. That said, there are times when I simply don't understand why a certain feature is missing from a full-fledged desktop operating system focused on productivity. One of them is the ability to snap windows to create a more cohesive workflow. On Windows, you can use FancyZones to create virtual zones where apps can snap into when multitasking. Unfortunately, there's no such feature on macOS.

As a matter of fact, Apple only recently added the ability to snap app instances to either half or the four corners of the screen. Until then, one had to use a third-party app to achieve it. While the native snap tool now works well on my MacBook, it doesn't have any sort of customization. So, you're stuck with a few layouts that may not be useful to power users. Thankfully, there's now a third-party solution that brings the exact functionality of FancyZones to macOS, and it's called MacsyZones. I've been using it on my MacBook for a few days now, and I absolutely love the added functionality.

Extremely lightweight and simple

Works just as an overlay