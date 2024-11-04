I'm a big music fan, and I pretty much have something playing at all hours of the day. I also grew up listening to a lot of Monstercat and other YouTube channels that have music visualizers that go along with the music, and I set out to build something similar that would automatically generate one based on an MP3 file. It's possible to take a step further with a browser extension, but this is a basic Python project that hosts a web page that you can drag and drop a file on for a visualizer.

How I built a music visualizer in Python

There are so many different libraries you can use in Python

I use Python for a lot of different projects, and there's so much that you can do with a combination of different libraries. In this project, we use Flask for the back end which provides a simple server that handles file uploads and enables real-time communication between the server and browser through Socket.IO. When a user drags and drops an audio file onto the webpage, Flask receives the file, and the front end uses the Web Audio API to analyze its audio data.

We use the Web Audio API as it's a browser-native technology that you can use for audio processing and analysis. We can then dissect the audio into frequency bands, such as bass, midrange, and treble, and map each to different visual bars on a canvas. On the front end, HTML and JavaScript (with the Canvas API) handle the user interface and visualization.

After an audio file is dragged and dropped in the drop zone, the AudioContext in the Web Audio API analyzes the audio’s frequency spectrum in real time, splitting it into amplitude values for different frequencies. This data is passed to the <canvas> element, where each bar represents a frequency range: bass frequencies on the left and higher frequencies as you move right.

Finally, the player then plays the audio file in the browser and pulls the file name to place it in a H2 underneath the header. It joins it up with the real-time frequency analysis for the final product. Python's Flask library is incredibly powerful, and also formed the basis of my personal finance tracker that I built in it, too.

Running it locally

All you need is Python

If you want to run this program, it's not hard at all! All you need is Python and other relevant modules installed, most notably Flask for hosting the web page. You can then drag and drop an mp3 file onto the page that it loads and it will immediately work and start to play. While I haven't added any media controls to the player, you could add those yourself to stop and continue playback, ensuring that the visualizer stays synchronized to the music that's playing at the same time.

You can check out the project on GitHub to get started with it! You'll need to make sure you have Python installed.