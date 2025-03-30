The mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell, and the motherboard is the heart of a PC. It is the central bridge through which each crucial component works together in the grand orchestra of running your PC day to day. Selecting the right canvas upon which to paint your masterpiece is an integral part of the finished product, and with the sheer number of motherboards and chipsets available today, selecting one can seem totally overwhelming. Over the last month, I've been running MSI's latest X870E motherboard in their MAG lineup, which tends to be their most value-focused suite of products.

The MAG X870E Tomahawk Wi-Fi proved to be just about all I could ask for in a current motherboard and probably fits the bill in some 90% of builds using AM5 CPUs. Testing this board taught me that I have overpaid for every past motherboard, including some from MSI, because I feared the value-oriented "MAG" line would be insufficient for my needs. I was sorely mistaken.

About this review: MSI sent me the MAG X870E Tomawahk Wi-Fi for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wi-Fi pricing and availability

The MAG X870E Tomahawk Wi-Fi is available now at major online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, as well as specialty stores like Micro Center. The board retails for just $300 — an excellent value considering that many X870E chipset boards with essentially identical performance and features retail for $500 and above, including MSI's own MPG line version of the board.

MSI MAG X870E Tomahawk Wi-Fi Form Factor ATX Chipset AMD X870E Socket AM5 CPU Support AMD Ryzen™ 9000/8000/7000 Series Desktop Processors Memory Slots 4x DDR5 UDIMM Memory Type DDR5 (up to 256GB) Storage interfaces 4x M.2 (2x PCIe 5.0 x4, 2x PCIe 4.0 x4), 4x SATA 6G PCI Slots 3x PCI-E x16 (1x PCIe 5.0 x16, 1x PCIe 4.0 x4, 1x PCIe 3.0 x1) Audio Realtek® ALC4080 Codec, 7.1-Channel USB High Performance Audio, S/PDIF output Internal I/O 1x ATX_PWR, 2x CPU_PWR, 1x PCIE_PWR 8pin, 1x CPU Fan, 1x Combo Fan (Pump/Sys Fan), 6x System Fan, 1x Front Audio Rear I/O 4x USB 2.0, 3x USB 5Gbps Type A, 2x USB 10Gbps Type A, 1x USB 10Gbps Type C, 1x USB 20Gbps Type C, 2x USB 40Gbps RBG Support 3x Addressable V2 RGB LED connectors, 1x RGB LED connector Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Fan headers 1x CPU Fan, 1x Combo Fan, 6x System Fan Power connections 1x 24-pin ATX_PWR, 2x 8-pin CPU_PWR, 1x 8-pin PCIE_PWR Debug LED 4x EZ Debug LED, 1x EZ Digit Debug LED Price $300 NPU None Expand

Easy installation of core components

Fast-release buttons, M.2 clips, and BIOS buttons make for a simple setup