Google debuted a new Magic Eraser tool with the Pixel 6 series last year. The feature works much like Photoshop’s content-aware fill, helping users easily remove unwanted objects from photos. Google improved the new feature on the recently launched Pixel 6a by introducing a new ‘Camouflage’ tool that can change the color of an object to help it pop out or blend in with the surroundings. This new tool will be available on the Pixel 6a out of the box, and Google has now confirmed it will roll out to the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this month.

Google spokesperson Matt Flegal has confirmed to The Verge that Magic Eraser’s Camouflage tool will roll out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on July 28, the same day the Pixel 6a goes on sale. In case you missed our previous coverage of the tool, here’s a quick refresher.

Instead of removing unwanted objects from images, Magic Eraser’s Camouflage tool lets you blend distracting objects in the environment and make them less jarring with a few taps. The tool utilizes Google’s in-house Tensor SoC and machine learning algorithms to blend distracting objects in an image with the surroundings effortlessly. It can come in handy when the regular Magic Eraser functionality cannot successfully remove an object from a picture, and it appears to be a bit more consistent when working on images with a busy background.

Magic Eraser in @GooglePhotos still erases unwanted objects—but now you can change the color of an object so it pops out or blends into its surroundings on #Pixel6a!#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jtTwBg1wkw — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

In addition, a tweet from Google from earlier this year says that the Camouflage tool can also help you make objects pop out from the surroundings. But we’re yet to see the functionality in action on a Pixel device.

As mentioned earlier, Magic Eraser’s Camouflage tool will roll out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on July 28. We’ll share a guide on how to make the most of it when it’s available on our devices.

