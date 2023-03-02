About a week ago, Google announced that it would bring some of the best software features from Google's latest Pixel devices, like Magic Eraser, Camouflage, adding HDR effects to video, and more to Google One subscribers. This was quite surprising because it not only applied to Android devices but also included iOS handsets as well. Now, there are reports that the features have started rolling out to Google One subscribers, giving them some of the best perks of a Google Pixel without actually having to own one.

The news was announced by the Google News Telegram group, letting those following the group know that the update was finally rolling out. In order to take advantage of the new features, it doesn't require a software update and was apparently just something that Google needed to activate server side. That means, going forward, those that are subscribed to Google One, whether its iOS and other Android handsets, will now have access to some of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7's best software features.

In addition to Magic Eraser, Camouflage, and the HDR effect for videos, users will also be able to access the Collage Editor. The Collage Editor allows user to create, well, collages, using different types of designs and patterns. Furthermore, users can also edit photos within the collage to get a distinct look. As a final perk, Google One users will gain access to free shipping on any photos prints that are ordered through the service. Probably not the most exciting part of Google One, but it's good to have the option.

Those that are curious, can subscribe to Google One starting at $99 per year. The base plan includes 2TB of cloud storage, access to Google Workspace Premium, VPN by Google, and much more. There's also a 5TB plan with the same perks that will cost $249 per year. If you require more storage space, there is a 10TB option, but Google does not have pricing listed on their website. Perhaps the best part of Google One is that all these perks can be shared with up to five people. So if you have a family or small office, this might be an excellent service to try out.

Source: Google News (Telegram)