Magic Eraser’s Camouflage tool is rolling out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google debuted a new tool for the Magic Eraser feature on Pixel devices when it unveiled the Pixel 6a earlier this year. Instead of removing unwanted objects from images, the new Camouflage tool alters the color of selected objects to help them blend in with the surroundings and prevents them from drawing the viewer’s attention from the actual subject of the image.

Towards the end of last month, Google spokesperson Matt Flegal confirmed that the tool would roll out to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on July 28. However, the date came and passed, and the Camouflage tool did not roll out to the flagship Pixels. That changes now, as recent reports suggest it’s finally showing up for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users worldwide via a server-side update.

According to 9to5Google, Magic Eraser’s Camouflage tool is now widely available for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In case you own one of these devices, you can try it out by editing an image in Google Photos and navigating to the Magic Eraser feature in the Tools tab. You should see the new Camouflage functionality next to the existing Erase option. To use it, you just need to circle or erase an object that might have a distracting color, and the tool will work its magic. You can then tap on the Done button, and Google Photos will save your edited image as a copy.

Magic Eraser in @GooglePhotos still erases unwanted objects—but now you can change the color of an object so it pops out or blends into its surroundings on #Pixel6a!#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jtTwBg1wkw — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

As mentioned in our previous coverage, a tweet from Google from earlier this year stated that the Camouflage tool would also let users highlight selected objects in an image by giving them a pop of color. We’re not exactly sure if that functionality is available at the moment, but we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

Have you received the new Camouflage tool on your Pixel 6 series device? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google