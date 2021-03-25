Magic: The Gathering Arena is now available on Android and iOS

Magic: The Gathering Arena, the popular digital card game, was released in early access on Android back in January this year. The game is now officially rolling out for all Android and iOS users globally.

Launched originally for PC in 2019, the game is a digital adaption of the physical card game Magic: The Gathering, and it follows the same rules. Players use decks of cards featuring land cards that generate five separate colors of mana and play cards that consume that mana to cast spells, summon creatures, and perform special abilities. Players battle each other using a selected deck, and the goal of the game is to reduce the opponent’s life to zero before they can do the same to you.

The mobile version of the game is similar to the PC version and supports cross-play, which means you can continue using your current Wizards account to access your digital card collection. The game will also include all current card sets, formats, events, and more. If you aren’t adept at Magic: The Gathering, the app also has a tutorial that explains the game’s mechanics. You can also practice against AI for some casual battles before you go out into the competitive world.

During the soft launch, game developer Wizards of the Coast had said that the game had been optimized to run on higher-end devices and had recommended that you use an Android smartphone running on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or newer with at least 4GB of RAM, along with OpenGL ES 3.0 and ETC2 texture compression. The list of recommended devices included phones featuring flagship chipsets from 2018. So the game should run fine on most modern mid-range Android phones.

You can download Magic: The Gathering Arena for free from the Play Store link below. In case you have an iPhone, you can follow this link to download the game from the App Store.