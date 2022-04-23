Magic ToolFlash lets you flash ZIP packages directly from your Android device

When most people install Magisk modules, they just flash it via the Magisk app and then reboot into Android. When it comes to installing regular flashable ZIP packages, there are custom recovery projects like TWRP that do the job. However, if you’re going to be rooting and tinkering your device, you should probably get used to the command-line interface anyway. Aside from the obvious fact that knowing some shell commands is useful, learning to utilize them can mean not having to flash via another app or connect your smartphone to your PC for sideloading any more than absolutely necessary. This is where the Magic ToolFlash project comes in.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Created by XDA Senior Member huskydg, Magic ToolFlash is a unique take on the Android flashing mechanism. It’s a command-line flash tool that works without a custom recovery environment. All you need to do is download a flashable ZIP on your device. Next, call the tool through any terminal emulator app with root privilege to execute the flashing operation.

Aside from creating an isolated namespace for the sake of security, Magic ToolFlash also shows the detailed flash log to the end-user. You can flash different Magisk modules, the Magisk app itself, as well as other mod ZIP files right from a CLI window on your phone using the flash command after installing this Magisk module. However, the tool can’t be used to install a ROM from a running Android system yet.

Keep in mind that the /tmp directory does not exist on the Android root filesystem. As a result, you might need to modify the updater script and use /dev/tmp as the temporary directory while using Magic ToolFlash. Moreover, if the target flashable zip contains hardcoded /sbin command, it might fail on Android 11 and above operating systems.

If you are a developer and want to explore the codebase of Magic ToolFlash, then take a look at the project’s GitHub repository. A ready-to-use Magisk module version is also available for download under the Releases section of the repo.

Magic ToolFlash: Download || GitHub Repository