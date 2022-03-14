Honor announces Magic UI 6.0 (Android 12) rollout schedule for the Honor 50 series

Honor unveiled its latest flagship smartphones — the Honor Magic 4 and Honor Magic 4 Pro — at MWC earlier this year. The new devices feature a unique design and top-of-the-line hardware, and they run the latest version of Honor’s Magic UI (Magic UI 6.0) based on Android 12. Magic UI 6.0 packs all the new features Google introduced in Android 12, along with a couple of additional features and a host of under-the-hood performance improvements. If you’ve been waiting to try out Magic UI 6.0 on your Honor device, we’ve got some good news. Honor has announced that it will start rolling out Magic UI 6.0 to more devices in Q2 2022, starting with the Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite.

Honor says that Magic UI 6.0 will start rolling out to Honor 50 users in the second quarter of 2022. Honor 50 Lite users, on the other hand, will have to wait until the third quarter of 2022 to receive the update. The new software release will reach Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite users via an OTA update. We’ll share the download links to the firmware package as soon as it becomes available. Since Honor did not launch the Honor 50 Pro in international markets, the company has not shared the Magic UI 6.0 release timeline for the device.

Note that Honor has already launched the Honor 60 series in China, and it’s expected to hit international markets soon. The latest mid-rangers from the company feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chip, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 108MP primary cameras, and 4,800mAh batteries with 66W fast charging support. Like the Honor 50 series, the Honor 60 series launched with an Android 11-based build of Magic UI, but the international variants could come with Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. We haven’t received any official confirmation from Honor on the matter, though.

