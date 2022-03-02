Magisk v24.2 released with Zygisk improvements, stability fixes, and much more

As of 2022, Magisk is the most popular and recommended rooting solution for devices running Android. Created by John Wu, aka XDA Recognized Developer topjohnwu, the Magisk project has gradually evolved into a much more diverse and powerful tool beyond just plain root. A big part of its success comes from the developer’s consistency and dedication towards quality updates. The latest major version of Magisk, which corresponds to the twenty-fourth version (v24), was released back in January, featuring Zygisk and a plethora of interesting improvements. Now, topjohnwu has rolled out a new public beta build of Magisk in the form of v24.2, bringing several bug and stability fixes for root access.

Notably, an intermediate v24.1 build came out just two days after the v24 release went live, but it was a minor update with a handful of app improvements. The latest release of Magisk, however, is a full-fledged maintenance update centered around addressing bugs, expanding Zygisk’s compatibility, and enhancing stability.

Here is the complete changelog for Magisk v24.2:

[MagiskSU] Fix buffer overflow

[MagiskSU] Fix owner managed multiuser superuser settings

[MagiskSU] Fix command logging when using su -c <cmd>

[MagiskSU] Prevent su request indefinite blocking

[MagiskBoot] Support lz4_legacy archive with multiple magic

[MagiskBoot] Fix lz4_lg compression

[DenyList] Allow targeting processes running as system UID

[Zygisk] Workaround Samsung’s “early zygote”

[Zygisk] Improved Zygisk loading mechanism

[Zygisk] Fix application UID tracking

[Zygisk] Fix improper umask being set in zygote

[App] Fix BusyBox execution test

[App] Improve stub loading mechanism

[App] Major app upgrade flow improvements

[General] Improve commandline error handling and messaging

If you want to check out the v24.2 release in full detail, go ahead and download it to your device right now from the link below. In case you happen to run into any problems with the latest build, make sure to file a bug report on the “Issues” section of the project’s GitHub repository.

Download Magisk v24.2

Source: topjohnwu on Twitter