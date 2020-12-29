Magisk v21.2 and Magisk Manager v8.0.4 released with bug and stability fixes for root access

XDA Senior Recognized Developer topjohnwu‘s Magisk is inarguably the most popular root solution for Android devices. With it, rooting your Android device is as simple as flashing a .zip file ina custom recovery like TWRP and installing the Magisk Manager app. The tool recently received a major update that introduced support for Android 11, an app redesign, and much more. Shortly after the last stable release, Magisk received an update on the beta channel that brought support for the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, along with other minor changes. Now, topjohnwu has rolled out yet another update for Magisk (v21.2) and Magisk Manager (v8.0.4), bringing several bug and stability fixes for root access.

The latest updates for Magisk and Magisk Manager are maintenance updates centered around addressing bugs, expanding device compatibility, and enhancing stability. Here are the complete changelogs for the latest Magisk and Magisk Manager releases:

Magisk v21.2 changelog:

[MagiskInit] Detect 2SI after mounting system_root on legacy SAR devices

on legacy SAR devices [General] Make sure post-fs-data scripts cannot block more than 35 seconds

scripts cannot block more than 35 seconds [General] Fix the magisk --install-module command

command [General] Trim Windows newline when reading files

[General] Directly log to file to prevent logcat weirdness

weirdness [MagiskBoot] Fix header dump/load for header v3 images

Magisk Manager v8.0.4 changelog:

A lot of stability changes and minor bug fixes

Collect device properties, app logcat, and Magisk logs when saving logs in the logs menu

You can download the latest releases by following the links below. In case you’re not familiar with Magisk, you should check out our in-depth guide on how to root your device using the tool. And if you happen to run into any problems with the latest build, make sure to file a bug report on the project’s GitHub repository. Also, check out our Magisk forums for the latest discussions on today’s release.

Magisk XDA Forums

Download Magisk (v21.2) || Download Magisk Manager (v8.0.4)