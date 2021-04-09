Magisk v22.1 brings an improved log writer, resetprop bootloop fixes, and much more

Magisk by XDA Recognized Developer topjohnwu has become so popular over the past few years that there is no need for introductions now. But in case you need one, Magisk originally started off as a systemless root method and has gradually evolved into a much more diverse and powerful tool beyond just plain root. The best part about using it is that it allows users to tinker with system settings without actually making changes to system files. The latest major version of Magisk, which corresponds to the twenty-second version (v22), was released back in February, featuring a couple of interesting updates to the interface. And now, the developer has released v22.1 which includes even more changes and bug fixes for both the internal components of Magisk and the Magisk app.

As per the release notes, the update brings improvements to the resetprop module, support for preserving and patching AVB 2.0 structures/headers in boot images, support for cgroup migration, and a rewritten log writer component which aims to resolve crashes and deadlocks.

Here’s the official changelog for Magisk v22.1:

[App] Prevent multiple installation sessions running in parallel

[App] Prevent OutOfMemory crashes when checking boot signature on PXA boot images

[General] Proper cgroup migration implementation

[General] Rewrite log writer from scratch, should resolve any crashes and deadlocks

[General] Many scripts updates fixing regressions

[MagiskHide] Prevent possible deadlock when signal arrives

[MagiskHide] Partial match process names if necessary

[MagiskBoot] Preserve and patch AVB 2.0 structures/headers in boot images

[MagiskBoot] Properly strip out data encryption flags

[MagiskBoot] Prevent possible integer overflow

[MagiskInit] Fix sepolicy.rule mounting strategy

mounting strategy [resetprop] Always delete existing ro. props before updating. This will fix bootloops that could be caused by modifying device fingerprint properties.

If you want to check out v22.1 in full detail, go ahead and download it to your device right now from the GitHub link below. All you have to do is change the extension of the downloaded file from APK to ZIP and flash it via custom recovery (most likely TWRP).

Download Magisk v22.1

It is worth mentioning that Magisk v22 is the last major version to support Android Jellybean and Kitkat. As mentioned by topjohnwu, the next release will only support Android 5.0 Lollipop and higher.