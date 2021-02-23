Magisk v22.0 released with Samsung Galaxy S21 support, better app hiding, and much more

Magisk by XDA Senior Recognized Developer topjohnwu needs no introduction in the world of Android aftermarket development, so we’ll spare you some time. Today, topjohnwu has announced that Magisk is being updated to version 22.0. The need and desire for root level access on Android devices has allowed Magisk to stay on top of the chart for a number of years as one of the most dynamic and innovative root solutions. The latest update just goes to show why the aforementioned is true.

Magisk XDA Forums

In the past few weeks, we have seen a couple of Magisk updates from topjohnwu in various forms, ranging from the merger of the Magisk Manager app with the Magisk installer ZIP to news regarding compatibility with Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy S21 series. Earlier today, all the updates, technical chats, and discussions finally took the shape of a major update via stable channel. Magisk version 22.0 formally marks the end of a separate Magisk Manager companion app, as the Magisk APK — simply referred to as the Magisk app from now on — can act as both a typical Android installation package and as a flashable ZIP file recognized by TWRP.

Magisk v22.0 changelog:

[General] Magisk and Magisk Manager is now merged into the same package!

[App] The term “Magisk Manager” is no longer used elsewhere. We refer it as the Magisk app.

[App] Support hiding the Magisk app with advanced technique (stub APK loading) on Android 5.0+ (it used to be 9.0+)

[App] Disallow re-packaging the Magisk app on devices lower than Android 5.0

[App] Detect and warn about multiple invalid states and provide instructions on how to resolve it

[MagiskHide] Fix a bug when stopping MagiskHide does not take effect

[MagiskBoot] Fix bug when unpacking lz4_lg compressed boot images

compressed boot images [MagiskInit] Support Galaxy S21 series

[MagiskSU] Fix incorrect APEX paths that caused libsqlite.so fail to load

If you’re interested in trying out the latest build of Magisk on your device, you can find the download link below. In case you’re not familiar with Magisk, you should check out our in-depth guide on how to root your device using the tool. Lastly, if you happen to run into any problems with the new build, make sure to file a bug report on the project’s GitHub repository.

Download Magisk v22.0