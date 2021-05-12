Magisk v23.0 brings along SafetyNet API fixes but drops legacy Android support

Magisk is an incredible tool for Android power users. It is a unique systemless interface created by XDA’s Senior Recognized Developer topjohnwu that can be used for much more than just rooting your devices. The interface helps users tinker with the system settings without actually making changes to the system files. Another reason behind Magisk’s popularity is its potential ability to bypass Google’s SafetyNet, which prevents certain apps from running on rooted devices. The latest update to Magisk comes in the form of Magisk version 23.0 release that brings over several bug fixes for root access.

The developer announced the new update on Twitter today, saying the focus is primarily on stability improvements. In case you’re using the Magisk app solely for SafetyNet attestation checking and you’ve found the functionality broken during the last few weeks, then you’ll be happy to know that this release addresses the issue as well.

Here’s the full changelog for Magisk v23.0:

[App] Update snet extension. This fixes SafetyNet API errors.

[App] Fix a bug in the stub app that causes APK installation to fail

[App] Hide annoying errors in logs when hidden as stub

[App] Fix issues when patching ODIN tar files when the app is hidden

[General] Remove all pre Android 5.0 support

[General] Update BusyBox to use proper libc

[General] Fix C++ undefined behaviors

[General] Several sepolicy.rule copy/installation fixes

[MagiskPolicy] Remove unnecessary sepolicy rules

[MagiskHide] Update package and process name validation logic

[MagiskHide] Some changes that prevents zygote deadlock

You can download the latest release by following the link below. In case you’re not familiar with Magisk, you should check out our in-depth guide on how to root your device using the tool. And if you happen to run into any problems with the latest build, make sure to file a bug report on the project’s GitHub repository.

One important thing to note that with this release, Magisk has finally stopped supporting Android versions older than Android 5.0 Lollipop. If you still have a device running Android KitKat or Jelly Bean and want to root it using Magisk, you have to stick with the legacy builds.