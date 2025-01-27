This article is sponsored by ESR. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25, ESR is setting the stage for a magnetic revolution. As the number one brand for MagSafe accessories on Amazon, ESR has built a reputation for creating innovative, high-quality MagSafe accessories that enhance usability and convenience.

With over 100 million users worldwide, ESR introduces its HaloLock magnetic ecosystem to Galaxy users for the first time.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray

ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray

This screen protector features an UltraFit application tray, an innovative tool that simplifies the installation process. The book-style applicator ensures dust-free, bubble-free, and precise alignment in just two simple steps, making it perfect for users who might feel intimidated by traditional screen protector applications.

The ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is designed to provide Galaxy S25 Ultra users with unparalleled screen protection. Crafted with 9H tempered glass, it offers powerful scratch resistance, ensuring a flawless screen for up to three years. Certified by SGS, this screen protector can withstand impacts up to 33 lbs, delivering peace of mind for users who value durability.

The full-edge design minimizes gaps, preventing dust from collecting along the edges of your screen, which is especially beneficial for Galaxy S25 Ultra users who want long-lasting cleanliness and clarity.

Another standout feature is the fast fingerprint unlock. With ultra-sensitive touch technology, this protector ensures that the S25’s biometric security remains lightning-fast and reliable. Coupled with its powerful scratch resistance and seamless edge-to-edge design, the Armorite Screen Protector guarantees that your Galaxy S25 Ultra stays in pristine condition while maintaining all its advanced functionalities.

Highly praised by Apple users, the same premium quality and effortless experience is now available to Galaxy S25 series users.

ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case

ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case

As the best-selling phone case on Amazon, the HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case combines style, functionality, and robust protection. It is equipped with a built-in magnetic ring that offers an impressive magnetic strength of 1,500 gf. This means Samsung Galaxy S25 users can enjoy seamless compatibility with MagSafe chargers and accessories, providing a secure and reliable connection every time.

With the HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case, Samsung Galaxy users can now unlock the ease and versatility of Qi2 wireless charging. This case also extends the benefits of HaloLock accessories—previously exclusive to Apple users—to the Galaxy S25 series.

The case’s 11-foot drop protection is achieved through reinforced Air Guard corners, which absorb shock and minimize damage from accidental falls. For users who lead active lifestyles or have busy schedules, this level of protection ensures that their phone remains safe from unexpected mishaps.

Raised-edge protection further enhances durability by safeguarding the screen and camera lenses from scratches and impacts, making it especially appealing for users who value their Galaxy S25’s sleek design.

The tough acrylic back, enhanced with scratch resistance, preserves the phone’s original aesthetics. Whether you’re showcasing the Galaxy S25’s modern design or simply ensuring it remains free of scuffs, this case offers the ideal balance of style and substance.

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™

As the world’s first Qi2 car charger, built-in with industry-leading active cooling technology; CryoBoost, the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger ensures safe and efficient charging, making it an indispensable accessory for Galaxy S25 users on the move. It delivers 15W fast charging, capable of fully charging the Galaxy S25 Ultra in just 2 hours and 36 minutes. For users relying on GPS or needing quick top-ups during their commute, this speed is a game-changer.

Thanks to ESR’s HaloLock Classic Hybrid Cases, Galaxy S25 users can now fully unlock the potential of Qi2 wireless charging with ESR’s Qi2-certified wireless chargers. Outfitted with ESR’s HaloLock cases, the Galaxy S25 series pairs perfectly with the HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™.

The patented CryoBoost™ technology prevents overheating by keeping the device cool, enhancing both charging efficiency and the battery’s lifespan. This is particularly beneficial for Galaxy S25 users who frequently multitask with navigation and media playback while charging. Additionally, the charger features dual mounting options, allowing it to clip securely to air vents or mount on dashboards.

The strong 1,600 g magnetic grip ensures that your phone stays firmly in place, even on rough roads, providing a worry-free experience.

ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Wireless Charger

ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Wireless Charger $20 at Amazon

The Qi2 Mini Kickstand Wireless Charger combines the power of fast charging with the convenience of an adjustable kickstand, making it a versatile tool for Galaxy S25 users. Leveraging Qi2 technology, it delivers up to 15W of magnetic charging, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency. Whether you’re using your phone for work, entertainment, or casual browsing, this charger ensures you’ll never run out of power.

The integrated kickstand is adjustable from 0° to 70°, offering users a variety of viewing angles for hands-free video calls or movie streaming. Its durable construction, featuring a reinforced cable base and braided nylon casing, ensures longevity even with regular use.

The extra-long 5-foot cable provides flexibility for users who want freedom of movement while charging, making this accessory an essential addition to any Galaxy S25 owner’s setup.

ESR HaloLock Ring Stand

ESR HaloLock Ring Stand $14 at Amazon

The HaloLock Ring Stand is a simple yet highly functional accessory that enhances the usability of the Galaxy S25. Its strong magnetic lock, with 1,200 g of force, ensures your phone stays securely in place. Whether you’re using the ring as a grip or a stand, it offers a reliable hold that prevents accidental slips or drops.

Designed with user comfort in mind, the soft lining of the ring provides a secure yet comfortable grip, making prolonged use effortless. Additionally, the adjustable stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations, making it ideal for video calls or watching videos hands-free. Compact and portable, the HaloLock Ring Stand is perfect for Galaxy S25 users who prioritize convenience and versatility.

ESR HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount

ESR HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount $16 at Amazon

For frequent travelers, the HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount provides unparalleled convenience during flights. Its dual locking system—a 4,000 g secure clamp and 2,000 g magnetic lock—ensures that your Galaxy S25 stays firmly in place, even during turbulence or sudden movements.

The holder’s foldable design makes it lightweight and portable, easily fitting into carry-on luggage or a backpack. Whether you’re enjoying in-flight entertainment or participating in a video call, the hands-free viewing experience offered by this mount is invaluable. For Galaxy S25 users who travel often, this accessory provides the perfect combination of stability, portability, and ease of use.

Enhance your Galaxy S25 with ESR

ESR’s lineup of accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S25 represents the perfect blend of innovation, convenience, and protection. From the Armorite Screen Protector’s superior durability to the versatile HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger, these products are designed to enhance the Galaxy S25 experience.

With ESR’s commitment to quality and user satisfaction, Galaxy S25 users can embrace the magnetic era with confidence and style.