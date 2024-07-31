Key Takeaways Magnetic switches feature dynamic actuation and reset points; they're faster, smoother, and more durable than mechanical switches.

They're unbeatable for competitive gaming, enabling rapid keypresses and unprecedented precision.

You could potentially program macros with different actuation points on a single key, and customize the behavior to gaming or typing.

Mechanical keyboards have been responsible for a huge shift in user behavior, owing to the superior typing experience they offer over traditional or membrane keyboards. Mechanical switches are at the core of that experience, offering a satisfying tactile and auditory response to users, which can't be replicated on conventional keyboards.

We are now witnessing what could be another radical shift in switch technology — magnetic switches. To be clear, magnetic switches didn't come up yesterday. The tech has existed since the 60s, and we've seen it in popular keyboards from brands like Wooting since late 2022. However, what's new is the bubbling interest in magnetic switches from consumers and manufacturers, with brands like Wooting and Razer fighting hard to come out on top. Let's see what makes magnetic switches so special.

3 Magnetic switches are fundamentally different

Mechanical switches could never...

Mechanical keyboards get their name from the type of switch they use. There are a lot of things going on with them, such as the case material, stabilizers, keycaps, foam, and more; but the switches have a greater impact than almost anything else about the keyboard. These switches work by completing an electrical circuit when you press down on a switch. This then triggers the appropriate response which is registered on your computer as you type.

Magnetic switches can have dynamic actuation and reset points, which makes them inherently faster than any mechanical switch.

Magnetic switches (or Hall effect switches) work quite differently — they use a permanent magnet in the switch stem to change the magnetic field when the key is pressed. This change is detected by the PCB and is reflected in the kind of response the system registers. There's no physical contact needed for actuation (i.e. for the system to detect a keypress). This makes magnetic switches more durable than mechanical switches. According to some, they also offer smoother and more consistent keypresses.

However, the most important difference brought about by this magnetic technology is the ability to change the actuation distance on the fly. Unlike mechanical switches that have fixed actuation (keypress detection) and reset points (after which a new keypress can be made), magnetic switches can have dynamic actuation and reset points, which makes them inherently faster than any mechanical switch.

2 Huge advantage for competitive gamers

Enabling rapid keypresses and unprecedented accuracy

So, what do dynamic actuation and reset points have to do with how your keyboard behaves? As it turns out, quite a lot. The biggest "game-changer" from this technology has been shown in competitive gaming, where rapid movements and accuracy are needed to best your opponents. Due to the adjustable behavior of magnetic switches, you're no longer tied to the physical delay that comes with pressing and releasing a mechanical switch.

The level of precision that magnetic switches provide far eclipses that of mechanical switches.

A magnetic switch enables a "rapid trigger" mode which allows a user to reset the switch the moment the key detects an upward movement after a keypress, not requiring the switch to pass a fixed reset point. So, by setting minimal key travel for both the actuation and reset points, you can register far more keypresses in the same amount of time, compared to a mechanical switch.

Besides the reduced physical latency, another benefit of magnetic switches is "rapid strafing." Gamers will recognize the value of perfect strafing — moving left and right rapidly and accurately to perform precise gunshots on an opponent. The level of precision that magnetic switches provide far eclipses that of mechanical switches. The Razer Huntsman Mini V3 or the Wooting 60HE are getting a lot of hype for seeming like "cheating" keyboards.

1 Customize your keyboard without changing switches

Tailor the response when gaming and working

Not everyone cares about being the next esports pro, so let's talk about what magnetic switches have to offer non-gamers. Due to the fundamentally different way magnetic switches trigger a keypress, they "feel" different than mechanical switches. Some people might not like the less tactile response of magnetic switches, while others will praise it for the smoother feedback.

You could fine-tune your switches for rapid response when gaming and increase the actuation distance when working.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of magnetic switches for typing and general use is the level of customization they provide. You can set macros with a single key instead of a key combination. Imagine pressing a key just enough to trigger a regular keypress, and then down all the way to trigger a macro. You can set an additional action for when you release the key, and one more when it passes another adjustable point on the way up.

Imagine fine-tuning your switch settings for a rapid response when gaming, and increasing the actuation distance when working — essentially enjoying multiple keyboard experiences on a single board. Currently, magnetic switch keyboards don't allow the resistance of the switch to be adjusted (since this is dependent on the spring inside it), but this might change pretty soon as manufacturers race to put out the next big advancement in this technology.

Mechanical vs. magnetic: Is the writing on the wall?

With the obvious advantages of magnetic switches over mechanical ones, is it a foregone conclusion that the battle is over? Some users, especially those who can't go back from the rapid response of magnetic switches, would believe so. On the other hand, people might prefer the distinct feel and sound of mechanical keyboards over these "analog" keyboards. Maybe both of these technologies will co-exist, serving different kinds of users.

Perhaps magnetic switches could even be refined to such an extent that they supersede mechanical switches in every department, sound and feel included. Whatever happens, it sure is an exciting time for keyboard enthusiasts.