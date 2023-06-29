Apple originally created MagSafe for its laptops as a way for their charging cables to quickly snap off in case they were pulled or tripped on, but it has become something else entirely over the last few years. Now, it's also a magnetic connection method for chargers and accessories to connect to iPhones and AirPods. Though MagSafe won't truly make its way to Android until the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard debuts, there are still ways you can use MagSafe accessories with non-Apple devices today. Since some of the best phones in 2023 are, in fact Android devices, that's good to keep in mind.
Aside from the key point that MagSafe is a connection method that is very convenient to use, there are a few other reasons why you might want to use it on Android. iPhones are popular devices with only a few different models available each year, which means a ton of great accessory makers design their products with iOS in mind. By comparison, even though devices like the Google Pixel 7 Pro are great, they're just one of the many Android phones out there. As such, MagSafe accessories are some of the best out there, and you might want to use them with Android. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the best MagSafe accessories to use with Android below.
-
ESR MagSafe Ring 360Editor's choice
-
Mophie Snap AdapterAdhesive MagSafe ring
-
Mous MagSafe Compatible Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraMagSafe case for Samsung
-
Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 7aMagSafe case for Google
-
Peak Design Mobile Car Mount VHB ChargingMagSafe car charger
-
ESR MagSafe Ring 360Editor's choice$16 $19 Save $3
Perhaps the easiest way to add MagSafe to an Android phone is with this adapter, which is a ring of magnets with adhesive on the back. After sticking this Ring 360 to your Android phone — or a case — you'll be able to use other MagSafe accessories. It completely mimics the magnetic pattern of MagSafe for optimal performance.
-
Mophie Snap AdapterAdhesive MagSafe ring
Mophie's Snap Adapter also adds MagSafe compatibility to any device, but in a different way. It doesn't exactly match the magnetic pattern of MagSafe, and is simply a single ring. This looks better, and it's designed to work with Mophie's Snap ecosystem, so you have options aside from MagSade.
-
Mous MagSafe Compatible Case for Samsung Galaxy S23 UltraMagSafe case for Samsung
The other way to add MagSafe to an Android phone is by slapping on a case with the compatibility built-in. Aside from the great carbon fiber look of this Mous case, there's also MagSafe compatibility as a selling point. It's available for a slew of Samsung phones, including the S23 lineup.
-
Peak Design Everyday Case for Pixel 7aMagSafe case for Google
Peak Design's premium fabric case for the Pixel 7 series offers a luxurious feel while keeping your phone safe from scratches and drops. It's also compatible with the company's wide range of accessories, like mounts, wallets, and more. Plus, it has MagSafe compatibility and is available for other Pixel devices.
-
Peak Design Mobile Car Mount VHB ChargingMagSafe car charger
The Mobile Car Mount VHB Charging is like the standard Car Mount VHB, but with wireless charging capabilities. However, it’s limited to just 5-7.5W charging speeds. At $80, Peak Design’s car charger carries a high price tag, but it is one of the few magnetic chargers to support iPhone and Android.
-
ESR Power Bank WalletMagSafe power bank wallet$60 $66 Save $6
The ESR Power Bank wallet is a 5,000 mAh portable charger with a built-in wallet. Plus, ESR's HaloLock system is compatible with MagSafe, so it'll connect to your Android phone cord-free. It uses USB-C for charging and can use that port to connect to other devices.
-
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)MagSafe portable charger$50 $70 Save $20
Anker's MagGo battery pack adds an extra 5,000 mAh of power to your Android smartphone. If you're planning to use one of the other accessories on this list to add MagSafe to your phone, it'll work with those products. Otherwise, it'll work like any other Qi wireless charger on Android. Plus, it features a stand.
-
Apple MagSafe ChargerMagSafe charging cable
If you're looking for a MagSafe charging cord for your Android smartphone, Apple's MagSafe charger is the way to go. The wireless charger is made out of an aluminum back and feels premium, while providing capable wireless charging speeds.
Our top picks for the best MagSafe accessories for Android in 2023
There are really two ways to go about adding MagSafe connectivity to your Android phone: using a magnetic ring or a case that features MagSafe. People who want the flexibility to add MagSafe compatibility to any phone or accessory of their choosing should look to ESR's HaloLock ring or Mophie's Snap Adapter. Both of these products are MagSafe-compatible and feature an adhesive back that allows you to add MagSafe to just about anything. Alternatively, you can use a case to add this functionality, like the great ones from Mous and Peak Design.
The rest of the accessories on this list work great with MagSafe, but can also work with Android devices right out of the box, albeit without the magnetic functionality. Both the Anker MagGo battery pack and the ESR Power Bank Wallet work great with MagSafe, and are compatible with Android via the Qi charging standard. The same goes for the Peak Design Mobile Car Charging Mount, which adds wireless car charging to phones via Peak Design cases or MagSafe. Android users can't go wrong with any of these picks, but make sure you choose at least one accessory that adds MagSafe compatibility to your smartphone. For more, check out our picks for the best Google Pixel 7 series chargers.