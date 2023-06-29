Apple originally created MagSafe for its laptops as a way for their charging cables to quickly snap off in case they were pulled or tripped on, but it has become something else entirely over the last few years. Now, it's also a magnetic connection method for chargers and accessories to connect to iPhones and AirPods. Though MagSafe won't truly make its way to Android until the upcoming Qi2 wireless charging standard debuts, there are still ways you can use MagSafe accessories with non-Apple devices today. Since some of the best phones in 2023 are, in fact Android devices, that's good to keep in mind.

Aside from the key point that MagSafe is a connection method that is very convenient to use, there are a few other reasons why you might want to use it on Android. iPhones are popular devices with only a few different models available each year, which means a ton of great accessory makers design their products with iOS in mind. By comparison, even though devices like the Google Pixel 7 Pro are great, they're just one of the many Android phones out there. As such, MagSafe accessories are some of the best out there, and you might want to use them with Android. To help you out, we've compiled a list of the best MagSafe accessories to use with Android below.