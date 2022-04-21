Update your MagSafe Battery Pack firmware to charge your iPhone faster

Apple introduced the MagSafe Battery Pack back in July 2021. This accessory acts as a minimalistic, wireless power bank for compatible devices. Right now, just the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups support it, and newer high-end models will likely be compatible as well. Since its release, though, this MagSafe accessory would charge iPhones at only 5W on the go. This is relatively slow when compared to some other products in this department. The good news is that Apple has finally improved the charging speed of the MagSafe Battery pack. The latest firmware update for this accessory bumps the 5W to 7.5W. While the new limit might also be perceived as somewhat slow, it still is a step in the right direction.

According to an updated Apple Support document, firmware version 2.7 for the MagSafe Battery Pack increases the iPhone charging limit to 7.5W when used on the go. This accessory has always supported 15W charging when connected to a 20W power source. Users running the updated version will now be able to take advantage of the faster iPhone charging speed when they don’t have it plugged to a wall. Whether Apple eventually bumps the limit to 15W when disconnected is yet to be seen.

According to the company, it could take up to a week for the MagSafe Battery Pack to update when it’s attached to an iPhone. If you’d rather get your hands on the new version right now, you can connect the accessory to a Mac or an iPad through a Lightning cable, and the update will occur within five minutes or so. You can confirm if you’re running version 2.7 by heading to Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack.

