Let's be honest; while it's great to have a gaming PC with powerful hardware, the real icing on the cake is how good it looks. That's why Maingear's CES 2025 announcement is so exciting; not only are these gaming rigs capable of handling your gaming needs, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a cooler-looking PC out there.

Maingear reveals the sleek-looking Apex Force PCs

The first of Maingear's stunning PCs is the Apex Force. This has "top-tier" Z890 and X870E motherboards, the newest processors from both Intel and AMD, a GeForce RTX GPU, up to 48GB of RAM, and up to 8TB of SSD storage, all powered by a 1600W Platinum PSU. It also features two 420mm x 60mm radiators, six 140mm x 30mm RGB fans, and a separate CPU and GPU liquid cooling system

Maingear also shows off the stunning Apex Rush PCs