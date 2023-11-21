Key Takeaways Maingear has released a new line of high-performance workstations designed to meet the intensive tasks of creative professionals, including video game developers and graphic designers.

The Pro Series Workstation PC line consists of three models, with options for Intel Core, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. The workstations support multiple Nvidia GPUs and offer up to 256GB DDR5 memory.

The line includes a mid-tower model and two full tower models, with various configuration options for storage, cooling, and operating system. Maingear's website provides a configuration tool for pricing and customization.

Creative professionals ranging from video game developers to graphic designers often have to tackle a wide range of intensive tasks on their PCs. That being said, their hardware often takes an ample amount of wear and tear, even over a short period of time. To cater to these types of workloads, Maingear is now rolling out a new line of high-performance workstations, which could benefit those in creative industries.

The Pro Series Workstation PC line from Maingear was announced on November 21, and it consists of three new workstations that can be configured to meet your specific needs. The ProWS features a traditional mid-tower design, and you can choose from an Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPU. It has Noctua case fans for cooling, and you can opt for up to two Nvidia RTX 6000 GPUs for your graphics needs. You’ll also get 128GB DDR5 memory, and you’ll have a choice of Samsung 990 NVMe SSDs or a Seagate IronWolf HDD for storage. In terms of the OS, this workstation comes with the option of Windows 11 Pro, Linux, or both in a dual-boot configuration, and it has a 1600W power supply unit.

If you opt for the ProWS Max or Pro RS, you will get a bit of an upgrade — for starters, these models have a full tower. You can also choose from the Intel Core, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen Threadripper, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs. In terms of graphics, the workstations support up to four Nvidia A4000 or A5000 GPUs or three RTX 6000 GPUs. You’ll notice a memory upgrade as well — up to 256GB DDR5 — compared to the 128GB DDR5 that comes with the ProWS.

For more information on pricing and all of the line’s features, Maingear’s website has a configuration tool that can help you determine which workstation is best for your needs. Investing in one of these new options might be just the kickstarter for your next big creative project.