Key Takeaways Maingear introduces Zero series desktop PCs, offering clean interiors thanks to Rear Connection technology and a unique motherboard design.

The innovative MSIB760M Project Zero motherboard moves ports to the rear, paired with the MAG Pano M100R PZ case for cable management.

With improved airflow due to hidden cabling and customization options, Maingear's Zero PCs aim to provide performance, aesthetics, and cooling.

Do you know what ruins a PC build? Motherboard cabling! It can make the difference between a clean-looking PC and a complete mess. Maingear understands this thanks to the company's experience of building some of the industry's most powerful gaming prebuilt systems, and it today announced a new Zero series of desktop PCs. These systems will be Maingear's cleanest gaming PCs to date, with the same reliable performance, minimalist design, and accessibility for upgrades and maintenance.

Starting from $1,399, Maingear is using its Maingear Rear Connection (MG-RC) technology, changing how cables are managed and routed through the chassis. Maingear's secret is using the MSIB760M Project Zero motherboard, which moves the majority of ports and connections to the rear of the PCB. This board isn't compatible with most ATX PC cases as they're designed with all these connectors on the front of the motherboard, which is why Maingear is also using MSI's MAG Pano M100R PZ MATX PC case.

Maingear created the cleanest prebuilt PC

Close

Using the MAG Pano M100 PZ MATX PC case ensures full support for the motherboards used with MG-RC and allows Maingear to tidy the inside of the chassis by routing and hiding all the cables behind the motherboard tray. Maingear tested this technology with its limited-edition Zero drop, but the company is ready to launch an entire series to meet demand and push a cleaner aesthetic to those searching for unique prebuilt systems. Much like the brand's other series, there will be a plethora of choices available for Zero systems.

The reasoning behind the move will also include cooling. Routing cabling behind the motherboard not only looks better, but it will have less of a negative effect on internal airflow. Intake fans have to blow air through the internal space, which normally happens to be full of components and cabling. Reducing the number of cables and components will allow air to flow smoother through the system and out the vents. Not everything has been moved to the rear of the tray, however, including the GPU power cable(s).

Not only will there be ample configurations available, ranging between silver and ultimate, but Maingear will also allow for the "boosting" of system order, doubling the PC's RAM and SSD capacity, and upgrading the OS to Windows 11 Pro. Custom Zero PC orders are also available for truly personalized builds. Like all other Maingear prebuilt PCs, all systems are assembled in New Jersey, U.S., and are backed by a one-year warranty, which can be upgraded to three years.

Maingear Zero PCs are available for order now on the official website. $1,399 gets you an Intel Core i5-14400F and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 while the range-topping ultimate PC will upgrade your gaming with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-14900K for $3,929.