Maingear has been building gaming PCs for more than 20 years, and it has a reputation of being staffed and run by enthusiasts who understand what people want to see in their PCs. Unlike some of the more recognizable brands — like Dell — Maingear builds its PCs using parts that you'd be using if you were building your own system. No proprietary motherboard designs, no custom GPU models, and no wacky cases with accessibility issues.

Maingear sent us one of its MG-1 Legendary pre-configurations to test out, bringing a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900K processor (CPU), Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics card (GPU), DDR5-6000MHz RAM, and an M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). It's built into an MG-1 case that provides enough cooling to keep the system from throttling, it's put together as good as or better than I'd do if I was assembling myself, and it's fairly competitive when it comes to pricing compared to a DIY build.

About this review: Maingear supplied XDA with a review unit of the MG-1 Legendary pre-built desktop configuration. It had no input on the content of this article.

Maingear MG-1 Quality custom gaming PC Clearly built by people who understand PCs 9 / 10 Maingear's MG-1 Legendary is a custom prebuilt gaming PC that feels like I put it together myself. It's packed with high-end performance hardware, cable management is stellar, and it comes without bloatware or other unnecessary software. You will pay more compared to building yourself, but the warranty, customer support, and quality craftsmanship should make up the difference for anyone who doesn't want to build their own PC. CPU Intel Core i9-14900K Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Memory 2x32GB T-Force Delta DDR5-6000MHz Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Motherboard MSI Z790 Gaming Plus WiFi Expansion Slots PCIe 5.0 x16, PCIe 4.0 x4, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 Operating System Windows 11 Home Case Maingear MG-1 Networking Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5Gbps LAN CPU Cooling Maingear Epic 360mm AiO Case cooling Three fans PSU MSI MAG A850GL (850W) Price $3,349 Pros Clean build with great cable management

Easy upgrades and repairability

Strong performance from i9-14900K and RTX 4080 Founders Edition

Quiet operation even under load

In-house customer support and solid warranty coverage Cons No dust screen for the top and front venting

PSU could be higher quality at this price

Top case fan RGB is $129 extra $1199 at Maingear

Price, specs, and availability

Plenty of configuration options available

Maingear's MG-1 is available in seven different tiers, with the Silver option starting at $1,199 and the Ultimate option hitting $3,999. Maingear also offers "Boosted" versions of all configs except for Silver, which doubles the RAM and storage. Prices differ depending on the model you've selected. Because Maingear assembles its own PCs to spec, they are not usually available for sale at any third-party retailers.

The Maingear MG-1 "Legendary" that I have for review costs about $2,999 or $3,349 when boosted (as is the case here). Maingear has some financing options available for those who qualify; at the time of writing, there's a deal for 0% APR financing for the first six months of the deal. Each PC comes with lifetime support and labor, as well as a one-year warranty (which can be extended to three years). All customer service is handled in-house, and the warranty follows the PC even if it's sold to another person. Maingear also takes care of individual parts, so if your motherboard or some other piece of hardware craps out you won't have to deal with individual OEM makers.

All customer service is handled in-house, and the warranty follows the PC even if it's sold to another person.

To get an idea of how the $3,349 breaks down, I took a look at the prices of individual parts as if I was building a similar PC on my own. Using PCPartPicker, I put together a system with similar hardware where possible, substituting a $100 360mm Cooler Master AiO CPU cooler, $155 NZXT case, and $65 Corsair RGB fans where Maingear used its own branded parts. The total came out to about $2,850 including some sales on individual parts.

It's hard to say exactly what price Maingear puts on its case and cooling solutions, and of course the RTX 4080 Founders Edition card is now selling for about $1,400 instead of the $1,000 MSRP. But you should expect to pay about $300-$500 extra compared to if you order the parts separately and assemble them yourself. Keep in mind that you're also getting lifetime customer support and a solid warranty. Of course, this is for the second-best config available, and that premium looks to come down a bit in the more affordable configs.

Here's a look at the specs in my review unit.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i9-14900K Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Memory 2x32GB T-Force Delta DDR5-6000MHz Storage Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Motherboard MSI Z790 Gaming Plus WiFi Expansion Slots PCIe 5.0 x16, PCIe 4.0 x4, 2x PCIe 3.0 x1 Operating System Windows 11 Home Case Maingear MG-1 Networking Up to Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5Gbps LAN CPU Cooling Maingear Epic 360mm AiO Case cooling Three fans PSU MSI MAG A850GL (850W) Price $3,349

Design and build quality

Like I built it myself

Close

Maingear builds its PCs into a custom case; it's reminiscent of an NZXT H-class mid-size tower with plenty of room for the high-end parts included in the build. It features a hidden lower compartment for the PSU and cabling, as well as a covered vertical cutout to run alongside the motherboard for cable access.

The front of the case is covered by a magnetic removable panel with RGB lighting; you can customize the panel's look at checkout with your own design, but the stock option with the Maingear logo will certainly appeal to a lot of people. The top of the case is perforated with exhaust and screw holes for the two 120mm top fans, and the back of the case has the customary output for the third 120mm fan.

While there is a dust screen for the PSU's bottom air intake panel, the front and top do not have dust screens. As someone who lives with two cats, this is an issue. If you're in the same situation, you'll likely want to set a cleaning schedule to keep your PC running clean. It's also worth noting that the two top fans are not RGB-enabled. It's an extra $129 if you'd like lighting in all fans.

The front of the case offers two USB-A ports, one USB-C input, a 3.5mm audio jack, and power and restart buttons. The ports on the back will differ depending on the motherboard you choose for your build; in my case, it comes with seven USB-A, HDMI and DP (which go unused in lieu of the GPU's own ports), USB-C, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, screw-on Wi-Fi antenna inputs, and a host of audio ports.

It's important to note that all the standard cabling and parts — like the motherboard's Wi-Fi antennas — that you'd usually get with the individual hardware are included in the PC's box.

The Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition takes up three full slots on the back of the PC case, giving you four other slots to work with. Whether or not you can actually fit anything else into the build will be up to you, but at least the bottom slot should be usable even with this monster GPU inside.

Maingear did a dandy job of managing cables in the MG-1. It's as good or better than I'd do if I was building the system myself, with zip-ties used on thick and thin cabling alike. The fan/RGB control board is laid out neatly, cables have ample slack to prevent crimping, and there are no unnecessary connections where cables are covering other crucial parts.

Maingear did a dandy job of managing cables in the MG-1.

The 360mm AiO cooler is installed firmly along the front of the PC, and the GPU has its own supporting bracket to keep it in place. Maingear packs the PC's box with expanding foam to keep the case from moving around, but it does not use anything inside the actual case. That didn't seem to matter, and the only part loose was the holographic cover on the CPU cooler head. Considering it clips back on magnetically, this is really no big deal.

It's important to stress that everything worked properly right out of the box. I clipped the magnetic cooler cover back into place, wiggled a few internal parts to make sure nothing was loose, plugged in the power cable and peripheral hookups, and hit the power button. It fired right up without issue, and I haven't experienced any problems since. The system runs very quietly even with the tempered glass side cover removed, and the lighting all works flawlessly.

Because Maingear focuses on using non-proprietary parts, upgrades and repairs shouldn't be any more difficult than if you'd built the PC yourself. The case is Maingear stock, but it's just a spec case with the company's branding instead of something proprietary that only fits certain parts. The fans can all be swapped out with relative ease, any 360mm CPU cooler should fit fine, and there's space on the motherboard for additional storage, whether M.2 or 2.5-inch SATA. You'd have no problems moving the hardware into a new case.

Parts and performance

Streamlined power without bloatware

Because Maingear isn't using proprietary performance hardware parts, you can already get a good idea of what sort of performance to expect just from your configuration details. In the case of my review unit, the system has a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900K CPU, Nvidia RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition GPU, MSI Z790 Gaming Plus WiFi motherboard, 64GB (2x32GB) of T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-6000MHz RAM, and a 4TB T-Force A440 Pro M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD.

As mentioned in our Intel Core i9-14900K review, the CPU performs best when it has ample cooling, as it has a higher power draw and thus runs hotter than its i9-13900K predecessor. Maingear seems to recognize this, giving it water cooling in a closed 360mm AiO system. In an extended system stress test, the CPU hit 84 degrees Celsius at peak during Turbo (210W TDP), leveling off at about 65 degrees Celsius for the rest of the test (at 125W TDP). There was no thermal throttling reported during the test. Sound was no louder than 46.5 dBA during the test, climbing to just 50 dBA with the tempered glass side panel removed.

The system runs on an MSI MAG A850GL 850W PSU with 80+ Gold certification. Its modular cable design makes it easy to work with, and it runs quietly at all times. The only drawback in some cases that I've seen are sub-par capacitors. It's not a bad PSU by any means, but in a $3,300 system you might be wishing for something with a more positive reputation.

I ran a bunch of synthetic benchmark tests to ensure the system doesn't fall behind in any areas.

Benchmark (Higher is better) Maingear MG-1, Intel Core i9-14900K, RTX 4080 Super Dell XPS Desktop 8960, Intel Core i7-13700K, RTX 4080 Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 8), Intel Core i7-13700F, RTX 4070 PCMark 10 10,013 9,118 8,609 3DMark Time Spy 28,036 25,108 17,174 3DMark Time Spy Extreme 14,166 12,667 8,424 Cinebench R23 2,219 / 32,183 2,067 / 24,802 1,997 / 22,407 Geekbench 6 3,054 / 21,899 2,848 / 17,297 2,745 / 15,969 Cinebench 2024 132 / 1,866 N/A N/A DirectX Raytracing Feature Test (3DMark) 88.39 FPS 82.10 FPS 51.11 FPS Nvidia DLSS Feature Test (3DMark, 3840x2160) 40.96 FPS (DLSS Off) / 149.59 FPS (DLSS On) 38.56 FPS (DLSS Off) / 130.17 FPS (DLSS On) 22.74 FPS (DLSS Off) / 83.5 FPS (DLSS On)

I also ran a bunch of demanding games on the Maingear MG-1 to see how it fares in real-world situations. I set everything to Ultra/Highest and used the native 3440x1440 resolution of my ultrawide gaming monitor. The system, unsurprisingly, performed extremely well in all titles. If you're searching for a PC that can handle ray tracing with DLSS support, this is it. Maingear does offer an RTX 4090 GPU option, but even the 4080 Super should prove to be overkill for plenty of people.

Game Results (Higher is better) Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Ultra: RT On) 103.77 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (Ultra: RT Off) 139.27 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 (Highest) 132.6 FPS Far Cry 6 (Ultra) 164 FPS

The system comes ready for a Windows 11 setup, and there are no hidden extras when you finally get into the OS. Maingear doesn't load any bloatware, and it uses an in-house deployment server to add only the required drivers for the specific hardware you select at checkout. A tiny USB drive comes with the PC with a Windows 11 backup for quick reinstallations.

Maingear doesn't load any bloatware, and it uses an in-house deployment server to add only the required drivers for the specific hardware you select at checkout.

As mentioned, Maingear offers a lot of customization options at checkout. You can go with a pre-configured MG-1 model, but you can also swap individual parts right down to the cabling. A 3D modeler lets you see how the hardware actually looks in real-time while you build, and you can even see what it will look like in your space provided you get your phone's camera involved.

Should you buy the Maingear MG-1?

You should buy the Maingear MG-1 if:

You want a pre-built desktop gaming PC that feels like you built it yourself (with maybe even more attention to cable management).

You don't mind paying a premium for parts, assembly, and warranty (you can buy the separate parts for less money than what Maingear charges).

You want enough power to handle ray tracing and high resolutions (QHD and even 4K) in modern titles.

You should NOT buy the Maingear MG-1 if:

You want the best deal possible, in which case you should build a system yourself.

You refuse to use a case without dust screens (like many people living with pets).

You want to remain mobile with your PC gaming (stick with a laptop or handheld).

This isn't my first time checking out a Maingear custom PC, and it doesn't look like the quality or attention to detail has dropped at all over the past five or so years. I'm impressed by the build quality — even outside of review units, Maingear seems to have a good reputation in PC building forums — and cable management, going so far as to say that the builder(s) did a better job than I could laying everything out.

And while the fans, AiO cooler, and case are custom Maingear fare, the rest of the hardware is no different than if you purchased everything separately from third-party vendors. The Windows install comes free of bloatware, and you get a handy USB stick for quick OS reinstallations should something go wrong.

Aside from the premium you pay to have everything put together for you (and for the customer support and warranty), the MG-1 isn't going to feel much different than your own custom PC. That says a lot when a lot of major manufacturers are still using proprietary parts and assembling hardware without much care for cable management or for repairability. If you'd like to take all the work out of your next custom desktop build, the Maingear MG-1 should be a top option for PC gamers.