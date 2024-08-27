For many years, Maingear was primarily known as a system integrator — a company building custom PCs, sort of bridging the the gap between a completely prebuilt PC with potentially locked down upgrades and the process of a DYI tower. Recently, though, the company started making its own original designs with the Maingear MG-1 we reviewed earlier this year.

Maingear also making gaming laptops, though, such as the ML-16. The company recently released its 2024 edition of this laptop, and I was happy to have the chance to review it. It's a pretty great gaming machine, with plenty of power to run any modern game despite the sleek and premium-looking chassis. But it's far from a perfect laptop, with a less than stellar keyboard and bad battery life out of the box.

About this review: Maingear sent me a unit of the ML-16 (2024) for the purposes of this review.

Solid gaming laptop Maingear ML-16 Great performance in a sleek package 8 / 10 The Maingear ML-16 for 2024 is an excellent gaming laptop capable of running all the modern games without much of an issue. It looks great, too, without being overly large. It doesn't feel quite as premium as it looks, however, and the keyboarrd could be better. Pros More than capable of playing the latest games

The chassis is sleek and feels premium

Great display and audio Cons Battery life is pretty bad (with the default refresh rate)

You'll need to adjust to the keyboard

Chassis can feel a bit cheap in some areas $1869 at Maingear

Pricing and availability

The Maingear ML-16 MK.II, as it's formally known, was announced and launched on June 18th, 2024, and it immediately became available Maingear's website.

Pricing starts at $1,799 for the base model, which includes a Core Ultra 7 155H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You can go all the way up to a GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 8TB of SSD storage across dual M.2 slots, which costs just over $3,000.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB) (105W) Display type IPS, 240Hz refresh rate, X-Rite Pantone Calibrated Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch, 2560x1600 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-4800 Storage Up to 8TB Battery 80Wh Charge speed 180W charger Ports 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 1Gbps Ethernet, microSD card reader Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 2MP camera + Windows Hello Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 14.1x10.18x0.78 inches (358x258.6x19.9mm) Weight 4.29 pounds (1.95kg) Speakers Dual speakers with Sound Blaster Studio+ Colors Silver+Black Price From $1,799 Expand

Design and ports

A sleek, premium-looking chassis

Close

Maingear collaborated with Clevo for the design of the new ML-16 laptop, so it looks a bit different from its predecessor. Clevo specializes in high-performance gaming laptops, and what's been done here is fairly impressive. The Maingear ML-16 is a laptop that comes in at just under 20mm thick and weighs a little under two kilograms, meaning it's still decently portable for how much power it's packing. It's kind of comparable to something like Lenovo's Legion Slim 7 series in terms of size and performance.

The laptop looks pretty darn good, too. Most of the outer shell of the laptop is made of silver aluminum, but the hinge and the palm rest are black, which makes for a fun dual-tone design that I wish more laptops would attempt. It reminds me of the Alienware x16, and that's a good thing. It looks very premium without sacrificing uniqueness.

Unfortunately, that premium look isn't entirely reflected in how the laptop feels. For the most part, yes, this laptop feels very premium and solid in the hand, and there is little to complain about there. But I did notice an unusual amount of flex at the bottom of the display when the laptop is open. Both the front — where the display frame — is plastic, and the back — made of aluminum — move quite a bit when pressed down, and they don't even have to be pressed that hard. For a cheap laptop, that would be fine, but at this price, it's a bit more questionable.

It looks very premium without sacrificing uniqueness

For a gaming laptop, the Maingear ML-16 is also very subdued. There's next to no sign of RGB lighting on the entire chassis, which I honestly found a bit disappointing. The only hint of RGB is on the keyboard, and while Maingear's product page states it's a four-zone RGB keyboard, the included customization app shows no option for customizing different areas. It's effectively a single-zone RGB keyboard with a few colors to choose from. It's also not all that bright, so in daylight, it's pretty much useless. I had to close my blinds to be able to get a picture that actually showed off the lighting. All that is to say I was a bit disappointed on this front, but if you like subdued laptops, then you'll probably be happy.

A solid supply of ports

Close

Turning to the port situation, the Maingear ML-16 does pretty well. It's pretty modern thanks to the inclusion of Thunderbolt 4 and a standard USB-C port that still supports DP Alt Mode, both on the right side of the machine. This side also houses a USB Type-A port and the proprietary charging connector.

The left side is home to another USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader, useful for bringing in photos from a camera. Rounding things out, there's an HDMI port and a Gigabit Ethernet port on the back of the laptop. This makes sense since, if you're using this as your main gaming PC at home, these are the two most likely ports to be constantly connected. Having them in the back makes things a bit easier.

Keyboard and touchpad

Typing was a challenge