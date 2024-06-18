Key Takeaways The Maingear ML-16 gaming laptop features Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics for top-notch performance.

Customers can customize the lid of the laptop with unique artwork, making it stand out from other gaming laptops available.

Maingear offers a special Launch Edition of the ML-16 with special artwork and a water-resistant hard case for the first 50 buyers.

Maingear, a company known for its custom desktop PC builds, is launching a new gaming laptop today in the form of the ML-16 series. The company's latest foray into portable gaming comes with a 16-inch display and the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia graphics.

The Maingear ML-16

The Maingear ML-16 comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, which can be paired with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. You can also get it with up to 64GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage thanks to the two M.2 slots available inside. Of course, you can always upgrade the RAM and storage after the fact, too.

The 16-inch panel has a 16:10 aspect ratio and Quad HD+ resolution paired with a 240Hz refresh rate, which is a fairly common setup in modern gaming laptops. Ports-wise, the Maingear ML-16 also comes packed with Thunderbolt 4, a standard USB-C port, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, a microSD card reader and a headphone jack.

One of the highlights of the laptop compared to other brands, though, is that you can add customizable artwork to the lid to make the laptop feel that much more unique. You do have to pay extra for that.

Maingear also claims the laptop comes with zero bloatware. The company says its laptops ship with a clean Windows install free of any manufacturer apps (though to be fair, Windows already includes some bloatware by default).

The Maingear ML-16 starts at $1,869 on the company's website, though it can go much higher.

There's a special launch edition, too

Source: Maingear

To celebrate the launch of the ML-16 laptop, Maingear is also offering a special Launch Edition of the laptop to the first 50 buyers. This limited edition includes special artwork and comes with a water-resistant hard case for the laptop at no additional cost.

You can check out the laptop below.