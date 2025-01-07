Summary Maingear unveils Shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PC during CES 2025.

Features UniSheet heat-formed glass case, LCD screen, and a unique design.

If you want a gaming rig, why not choose something that literally has a professional gamer's name on it? If you're looking for something new, Maingear has something big it wants to show off during CES 2025. The company is teaming up with Shroud to create a beast of a gaming PC that looks as good as it plays.

Maingear announces the Shroud Signature Desktop Gaming PC

In a press release, the company has revealed its new Shroud-inspired PCs. As you might expect from a PC with a top player's signature on it, it definitely looks the part:

The MAINGEAR shroud’s stunning chassis features a UniSheet heat-formed panoramic glass case design that showcases every system component to its max RGB glory. The shroud Signature Edition also includes a unique in-case LCD screen, shroud’s oversized signature on the glass GPU airflow intake director, and a serialized badge inspired by his pinball machine collection. Each system is personalized as a ‘badge of honor,’ showcasing the serialized order number and build date, as well as CPU, and GPU specs.

So, what are those CPU and GPU specs that the press kit mentioned? Well, this beast contains an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which Maingear claims is "the fastest gaming CPU on the market." It'll also feature the most powerful GeForce RTX GPU available at the time, 48GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and a 1200W Platinum-rated PSU. All of this is kept cool with a 420mm AiO liquid cooler and three fans.

Maingear hasn't revealed a price point or a release date, but you can head over to the Maingear Shroud website and put down a $100 deposit to reserve your spot in the build queue.