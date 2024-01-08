Key Takeaways Maingear showcased its innovative "MG-RC" design at CES 2024, which gives PCs a cable-free appearance and enhances the aesthetics of transparent PC cases.

The MG-RC design hides cables to create a clean and organized look while improving airflow through the PC, benefiting the computer's hardware.

Maingear is launching the ZERO Drop and NV9: Zero Concept PCs, both featuring the MG-RC technology, with customizable LED lights and high-performance components for the ultimate gaming experience.

Cable management comes in two forms: either you have all of your PC's wires organized neatly, or they're strewn all around like spaghetti. However, Maingear has shown us that the best method is to make it look like there are no cables at all. The company showed off its "cable-free appearance" PC design at CES 2024, and it's a transparent PC-lover's dream.

Maingear's PCs designed with a "cable-free" appearance

In CES 2024, Maingear showed off its "MG-RC" design. This gives PCs a "cable-free" appearance and makes transparent PC cases look a lot more appealing from the outside. The PC still uses cables, but the MG-RC design hides them away to give the hardware a clean, organized look. It also has a beneficial effect on the computer's hardware, with fewer wires blocking the airflow through the PC.

Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear, had this to say about MG-RC:

CES 2024 marks a milestone moment for Maingear as we redefine gaming PC aesthetics and performance industry-wide. MG-RC represents Maingear’s relentless pursuit of innovation in the PC gaming space, and embodies our mission to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service.

Maingear is also producing two PCs that make use of its MG-RC technology. The first is called the ZERO Drop, designed alongside MSI and sold for a limited time. It's a mini-ATX PC sporting an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and it comes with customizable LED lights. It'll go on sale on the Maingear drops website on January 24, 2024, with the company noting that "previous drops have sold out in under 2 weeks."

The company is also launching the Maingear NV9: Zero Concept PC, sporting "an MSI NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3X OC graphics card, Intel Core i9-

14900K processor, and a massive 420mm Phanteks Glacier One AiO liquid cooler." The PC will be the first time Maingear releases a computer with an in-case high-definition LED display that you can customize to your liking. Maingear plans to have the Zero Concept released sometime in Q1 2024.