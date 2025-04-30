Summary Maingear PC collaborates with ArtToSaveLives to offer art front plates for a good cause.

Swap out front plates easily on the MG-1 desktop PC to refresh the look and support animal rescue.

Art funds animal rescue efforts nationwide through art sales and events.

Sometimes, a unique case comes along where you can purchase really sweet art and help support a good cause at the same time. Fortunately, if your Maingear PC is looking a little boring, you can fix that and also donate money to help some cute animals at the same time. Maingear has announced that it's collaborating with ArtToSaveLives Contemporary, an art gallery that raises money to help fund a private animal rescue.

Maingear's new ArtToSaveLives collab brings amazing art to your PC