Key Takeaways Maingear unveiled a powerful 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop with top-notch specs and features for premium gaming experience.

The laptop boasts an Intel Core i9-14900HX, RTX 4090 Mobile GPU, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, 3 SSDs, and a 17.3" 240Hz QHD screen.

With multiple ports, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and customizable artwork, the ML-17 is a great choice for gamers on the go. Starting at $3899.

If you're looking to play games while on the go, you can get either a gaming laptop or a gaming laptop. You know the ones: they have high enough specs to make a desktop PC blush and make you look cool busting out Cyberpunk 2077 while on the train. Well, turns out that Maingear has been quietly working away on a gaming laptop powerhouse, and you can snag one now.

Maingear reveals the 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop

In a press release email, Maingear revealed what it has planned for its new 17-inch ML-17 gaming laptop. As you might expect from a premium gaming laptop, it has some seriously impressive specs: an Intel Core i9-14900HX, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz, and up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSDs. It uses a 17.3” 16:9 QHD screen that can reach up to 240Hz, and it comes accompanied by NVIDIA G-Sync. And to keep all of this cool, it has two fans, four vents, and nine heat pipes

It also comes with a nice range of ports; two Thunderbolt 5, two USB 3.2, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4, 1 HDMI output, and a LAN port. Plus, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth to keep everything connected wirelessly. The laptop also comes with multiple performance modes, which is handy if you don't need the laptop's hardware going full bore while you browse YouTube videos. And if you want to keep your laptop looking fresh, Maingear offers custom artwork for the laptop lids that come with matching desktop wallpapers.

If you're interested, head over to the ML-17 website, where you can pick up your very own starting at $3899. You can choose between two pre-built options, or if you want to go it alone, you can use the "customize" option to fine-tune every little detail of your brand-new battle station.