Key Takeaways Microsoft 365 is removing its Feed feature in November.

The change aims to streamline the user experience and make better use of space.

Users have until November 1st to transition from the Feed feature to the newer Recommended feed.

How often do you use the Feed feature on Microsoft 365? If you've never heard of or used Feed until today, don't worry too much about learning how to use it. The Redmond giant has suddenly confirmed that the Feed feature is getting the axe, only two years after it first arrived on the productivity suite.

Microsoft 365's Feed feature will be removed in November

As announced on the Microsoft 365 Blog, the Feeds feature first debuted in 2022 to give users a summary of everything that was going on in their workspace. However, Microsoft slowly relegated that duty to a newer "Recommended" feed that appears when you boot up Microsoft 365. As such, the company doesn't see much point in keeping Feeds around for much longer:

As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline and enhance user experiences, we will be retiring the Feed feature [...] on the Microsoft 365 app. This change will affect web endpoints (www.microsoft365.com, www.office.com) and the Windows app (“Microsoft 365 (Office)”).

I can see why Microsoft made the change; in the comparison screenshots between the old and the new (as seen above), removing the Feeds tab frees up space on the sidebar and gives the Home tab a little more use. Instead of having to rummage around Microsoft 365 for all of your updates, you get a palatable stream of updates the moment you boot up the app.

However, there are bound to be people who enjoyed Feed's presentation of a list of updates, over the Recommended section's slideshow-style presentation. Still, if you're a big fan of Feed, you have until November 1st to say your last goodbyes and adjust your workflow for the update. In the meantime, did you know that Office 2024 has just been released?