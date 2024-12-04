The keyboard space has been a bit lukewarm of late. We had previously gotten a flood of Hall effect keyboards, knobs and displays became more mainstream, and more popular keyboards now come with pre-installed foam and pre-lubed switches. After that, however, no major trend forward seems to have materialized. What is more concerning to me, though, is how big-name, established brands are cutting corners and launching arguably inferior keyboards compared to budget and upcoming brands.

It's often understood by consumers that when they are paying for a brand name, they have to accept compromises on certain fronts. However, the pace of progress shown by more affordable brands has thrown into question whether these compromises are acceptable anymore. Consequently, I want to shed light on five areas where the heavyweights of the keyboard industry need to do better to compete with budget brands. They might not need to do this, but they should if they want to stay relevant.

5 Premium build quality and longevity

What are we paying for?

Build quality is something you take for granted when investing hundreds of dollars on an expensive keyboard. Most big-brand keyboards happen to ship with premium materials, robust construction, and above-average longevity. This is not universal, however, across their product stack. The more affordable offerings from these established brands often sacrifice build quality, especially in keyboards priced at $150 and lower.

While this might be necessary to get the product to market at a digestible price, it's not acceptable when newer manufacturers manage to offer considerably more premium keyboards at the same or even lower prices. If you take the example of brands like Akko, Epomaker, Chilkey, and other such budget manufacturers, you will find their $100 mechanical keyboards feel much more premium and well-built compared to the ones from brands like Corsair, Asus, Razer, and Logitech.

You might be investing more in an established brand for a greater degree of trust and better warranty support, but many budget brands also offer long-lasting keyboards as well as great customer support. When you take everything into consideration, it's hard to shake the feeling that the bigger brands are still banking on their name to sell affordable (comparatively) keyboards instead of actually offering products that can go toe-to-toe with many of today's upcoming brands.

4 A clean software experience

Heavy and cluttered software is a drag