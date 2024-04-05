Minecraft may not have the most impressive visuals or even a semblance of a story, but there are plenty of reasons why it’s one of the best-selling games of all time. For starters, its unique mechanic of letting players build anything imaginable makes it great for any demographic. Pair its sandbox nature with a thriving community, and it's clear why the game is still popular even after a decade.

If you love playing Minecraft with friends, you can even host a multiplayer session by creating a Minecraft server. Fortunately, you don’t need a cutting-edge PC just to create the server; even a tiny SBC like the Raspberry Pi can be used to host a Minecraft server. In this article, we’ll go over some methods to set up a Raspberry Pi-powered Minecraft server.

Here is everything you need

In addition to the Raspberry Pi itself, you’ll need a microSD card to store the operating system and game files. Since the Minecraft server doesn’t require much storage, you can get away with an 8GB SD card to save money.

For a local multiplayer server, you’ll also need a LAN cable to plug into the Raspberry Pi’s Ethernet adapter. In terms of software, you must have an operating system pre-installed on your Raspberry Pi. We already have a guide on how to set up Ubuntu on the Raspberry Pi, but the overall procedure is the same if you’re trying to install Raspberry Pi OS on a palm-sized computer.

Finally, JDK is a necessary package for this project. If you're on Ubuntu, you also need Git on your Raspberry Pi before you can create the Minecraft server. Here's how:

Open the terminal app Install JDK with the help of this command: sudo apt install default-jdk Ubuntu users can install Git by pasting this command in the terminal: sudo apt install git

How to make a Minecraft Java server with Pinecraft

Pinecraft is a third-party application that simplifies the setup and installation process. If you're new to the Raspberry Pi landscape, or just want a simple installer that gets the job done, it's a good idea to start things out with Pinecraft. Here's how:

Open the terminal once again Clone the Pinecraft repository to your microSD card using the Git command: git clone https://github.com/Cat5TV/pinecraft Run the cd command to switch to the folder where you just cloned Pinecraft cd pinecraft Execute the install bash script by pasting this command in the terminal: sudo ./install Once the Pinecraft Installer boots up, choose OK twice Pick the user that will run the Minecraft server and press OK Choose the game seed for your Minecraft world and tap OK Select the server type OK once you’re done Pick between Survival and Creative game modes and hit OK Accept Mojang’s End User License Agreement by tapping Yes Choose whether you want to launch the Pinecraft server at startup Tap OK one more time, and wait for Pinecraft to download the necessary files Launch the server by executing the following command in the terminal: ~/minecraft/server

How to make a Minecraft server using the official server hosting tool

Although Pinecraft provides a hassle-free experience, it doesn’t support the latest version of Minecraft Java. If playing on newer Minecraft releases is important to you, you’ll need to look into alternative software packages. Luckily, Mojang provides an official server app that you can use to host your multiplayer session.

Open the terminal and use the mkdir command to create a new folder for the server: mkdir minecraft_server Switch to this folder with the cd command: cd minecraft_server Execute this command to download the Minecraft server app: wget https://piston-data.mojang.com/v1/objects/8dd1a28015f51b1803213892b50b7b4fc76e594d/server.jar Run the server by pasting this command into the terminal: java -Xmx4096M -Xms4096M -jar server.jar Next, open the EULA file using the Nano text editor sudo nano eula.txt Change the value of the eula string from False to True Ctrl+X to save the document, and tap Y when prompted for confirmation Run the server a second time with the help of the command used in step 4

If you followed these steps correctly, the server should be up and running in a few seconds.

How to find the IP address of your Raspberry Pi

Before you can connect to the Raspberry Pi server from another system, you’ll need to find the IP address of your Raspberry Pi.

Click on the Wi-Fi/Ethernet option on the taskbar Hover your cursor over Advanced Options and select Connection Information Note the IP address under the IPv4 header

How to connect to the Raspberry Pi server?

Now that you’re done setting up the Minecraft server on the Raspberry Pi, you can connect to it by launching Minecraft Java on another PC.

Open the Minecraft Launcher and click on the Play button under the Minecraft Java section Once Minecraft boots up, select Multiplayer Click on the Add Server button Enter the Server Name and type the IP address of the Raspberry Pi under Server Address before clicking on Done Select the server you just added and press Join Server

If you’re using a server using Pinecraft, you’ll need to install version 1.20.2 since the app doesn’t support the latest release of Minecraft Java

Open the Minecraft Launcher and navigate to the Installations tab of Minecraft Java before clicking on New Installation Give it a name, set release 1.20.2 as the version, and click on the Create button Press Play and wait for Minecraft Launcher to finish downloading the older release If you want to switch to another version, head back to the Play tab and click on the drop-down arrow next to the Play button

Running a Minecraft server on a palm-sized Raspberry Pi

And that’s it for this guide. If you want to experiment a bit, you can start by using other game seeds and server types within Pinecraft. Conversely, if you are using the official method, you can modify the game settings in the properties files by running the nano server.properties command in terminal.

And that's it for this guide. If you want to experiment a bit, you can start by using other game seeds and server types within Pinecraft. Conversely, if you are using the official method, you can modify the game settings in the properties files by running the nano server.properties command in terminal.