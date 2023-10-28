Considering the convenience and easy-to-use layout of Windows 11, it’s easy to see why many users refuse to install Linux on their systems. Aside from the different pre-installed apps and services, Linux relies more on the Terminal and uses an entirely different interface from Windows 11, making the transition quite jarring for new users.

Fortunately, you can install some free-to-use packages and desktop environments to make your Linux OS appear like Windows 11.

Although I’ve used Ubuntu in this article, you can replicate these steps on most other Linux distributions, assuming the distro of your choice supports a graphical desktop interface.

1 Set up the KDE Plasma desktop environment

While there are plenty of desktop environments that can replicate the feel of Windows 11, we found KDE Plasma to be the best one for the job. Thanks to Linux’s powerful Terminal, you can download and set up KDE Plasma within minutes.

Paste the following code into the Terminal and press Enter . sudo apt install kde-plasma-desktop -y Choose sdmm when Linux prompts you to pick the new default display manager. Restart your system.

Once your system reboots, you’ll notice the desktop environment has switched to KDE Plasma.

2 Install a Windows 11 global theme

Once you’re done installing KDE Plasma, it’s time to bring the Windows interface over to Linux with the help of a Windows 11 theme. The best thing about global themes is that they include lock screens, wallpapers, and even the desktop layout, so you can modify multiple settings at once. I found the Win11OS-light and dark themes by yeyushengfan258 to be pretty good, but you can also use the windows-eleven light/dark global themes by ZayronXIO.

Right-click on the Taskbar and choose Enter Edit Mode . Select Choose Global Theme at the top of the screen. Click on the Get New Global Themes button. Use the Search Bar to find and download the Win11OS-light Global Theme. Select the newly downloaded global theme in the System Settings . Toggle the Use desktop layout from theme checkbox and press Apply . Reboot your PC.

3 Add the Windows Start menu

Like it or not, the overhauled Start menu in Windows 11 is a lot different from what you’d find on older versions of Windows. You can bring the Windows 11 Start menu to Linux with the help of the OnzeMenu 11 widget.

Open Terminal , and hit Enter after pasting the following command: sudo apt install plasma-widgets-addons -y Head to the KDE Store and download the OnzeMenu.tar.gz file . Right-click anywhere on the Taskbar and select Add Widgets . Click on the Get New Widgets and select the Install Widget From Local File submenu. Head to the Downloads folder and clear the plasmoid filter. Select the OnzeMenu.tar.gz file you downloaded earlier and click on the Finish button. Open the Add Widgets menu once again and scroll down until you can see the OnzeMenu 11. Click on OnzeMenu 11 to add it to your taskbar.

4 Download a Windows 11 icon pack

You can switch to Windows 11 icons by installing an icon pack. The set of icons included with the Win11OS-light global theme are good, but they don't entirely resemble the icons you'll find in Windows 11. So, we'll go with a separate icon pack called windows-eleven by Adolfo.

Head back to the Global Theme tab in the System Settings . Navigate to the Icons submenu and select Get new icons . Use the search bar to find and download the windows-eleven by Adolfo icons set. Go back to the System Settings , choose Windows-eleven , and press the Apply button.

5 Modify the Taskbar

Since Windows 11 has the Start button and other taskbar icons located in the center, you’ll need to use spacers to set the proper layout of the taskbar.

Enter the Edit Mode and click on the Add Spacer button. Add two spacers before dragging the OnzeMenu 11 button and the Task Manager to the center of the screen. Right-click on the Icons-only Task Manager and select the Configure button. Set the maximum number of rows to 1 and press OK .

Finally, it’s time to hide the remaining taskbar icons.

Head to Edit Mode . Right-click on the System Tray and choose Configure . Navigate to Entries and disable all icons besides Audio volume . Press Apply and hit OK .

Congrats, you’ve successfully Windowsified your Linux system! The changes you've made are only cosmetic, so you won’t see the same gaming performance as a Windows 11 machine. Depending on your interface, the new layout might even consume more memory than your native Linux interface. But if you’re dissatisfied with the appearance of your new Linux laptop, there’s no better way to spice things up than by adding a fresh coat of Windows-flavored paint.