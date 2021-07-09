You can now make Microsoft Edge look slightly better on Windows 11

With Windows 11, Microsoft is bringing a suite of visual changes to its operating system, and one could argue they’re long overdue. The company seems committed to bringing those changes to more places, too. For example, the Microsoft Edge browser is apparently going to look a bit better in preparation for Windows 11.

The changes were spotted by Reddit user Leopeva64-2, who’s already well-known for digging into new features in the Edge browser. If you go to edge://flags in your browser, you can now enable a new flag that enables some visual changes based on Windows 11. However, the changes will also apply if you’re using the browser on Windows 10.

As for what actually changes when you enable the flag, well, it’s not much. You’re not going to get things like the new translucent Mica material for now. However, you’ll notice that the browser menus all look slightly different. The text size for each of the options has increased, making things easier to ready. However, the menus themselves are actually a little bit smaller, so there’s less wasted space. While it’s a small change, it’s a good one.

The maximize and restore icons in the browser controls also look slightly different, having rounded corners instead of being a simple square. Additionally, all the window controls are now vertically centered on the title bar, rather than aligned to the top edge. All of this helps Microsoft Edge fit better into the Windows 11 design.

These are relatively small changes to Microsoft Edge, but then again, Windows 11 itself has only been in public testing for a few days. Both the operating system and apps will still have to be tweaked before the official launch this holiday season. In the meantime, Microsoft has also brought Windows 11-inspired design elements to the Office apps for Office Insiders.

If you want to try the new design changes in Microsoft Edge right now, you’ll need to download Edge Canary. Then, go to edge://flags and enable the flag called Enable Windows 11 Visual Updates and restart the browser. The option should eventually roll out to more users.