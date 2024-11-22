Apple may have just recently released the M4 Mac Mini, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find it at a discount. The new, much more compact model of Apple’s mini desktop computer starts at $599, but you can already score better prices than that. Amazon lists the base M4 Mac Mini at just $559, but a special Black Friday coupon brings it below the $500 mark to $499.99.

Mac Mini (M4, 2024) 9 / 10 $499 $559 Save $60 Get an M4 Mac Mini for less than $500. Be sure to select the coupon for the best price. $499 at Amazon

Why should you buy the M4 Mac Mini?

Close

Amazon has already discounted the base model significantly over Apple’s pricing, and this Black Friday deal sweetens the pot even more. By applying a coupon before you add the Mac Mini to your cart, you’ll bring the pre-tax price of the computer down to $499.99. Naturally, it includes free Prime delivery, but shipping times show a significant wait: if I ordered mine today, I wouldn’t get it until mid-January 2025.

Although the Apple tax on upgrading memory or storage on a Mac is outrageously overpriced, the Cupertino-based company took one step in the right direction with the M4 Mac Mini. Even the least expensive base model now comes with 16GB of memory, something we’ve been begging Apple to do for years.

If you’re looking for a Mac that can outperform most of the competition, the M4 Mac Mini will give you that. Right now, there isn’t a Windows-based mini PC that approaches the level of performance you get out of the M4 Mac Mini. Our testing revealed it outperforms Intel’s Lunar Lake comfortably in all regards. It lags behind the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite in multicore performance, but just barely.

This means you get a mini computer running macOS with 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage for under $500 before tax. The M4 Mac Mini also includes Gigabit Ethernet, three Thunderbolt 4 ports on the rear, two USB-C ports on the front, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. Naturally, it supports Apple Intelligence.

This is a great Black Friday deal if you’re looking for a new desktop Mac or want to upgrade your older model. Be sure to click the coupon code to apply it.