With how important our home networks are, it's even more important to design and maintain them properly. Maybe you set it up years ago but recently added a home lab or built a smart home ecosystem using Home Assistant. Or maybe you haven't given your network any thought since the ISP tech wired it into the wider internet, but a recent outage had you thinking it was time to learn.

Whatever your level of networking knowledge, there are plenty of things you can do to make your home network more resilient. This could be better outward connectivity to guard against outages or better hardware and network architecture inside the home to keep devices connected in case of issues. Here are some of the top things you can do for your home network to guard against outages.

10 Constant power with a UPS

Your home network can't stay online if it doesn't have power

A size comparison of a PS5 (left), gaming PC (middle), and UPS (right).

While there are many ways to make your home network more reliable and resilient, none of them will work without power. By now, your PC, home server, NAS, and any other hard drive containing computing devices should all be on an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), but your networking gear should also be on its own UPS.

It's not just to guard against full blackouts, but it helps give your devices a buffer so they can gracefully shut down without losing important data. Depending on where you live, brownouts can be a common occurrence, and they can have damaging consequences for the hardware running your home network. It also means clean power supplied to your network cabinet, protection against power surges, and the ability to keep your home network running for quite some time in an outage, as most networking equipment has lower power usage than your servers or PCs.

Firmware fixes for your network hardware keep your home network safer

We know that keeping our computers up to date with software and driver updates helps them be less buggy and perform better. The thing is, the same is true for your networking equipment, and most of it doesn't come with automatic updates. If you've got an older router, when was the last time you logged into the admin pages? Has it even been touched since the ISP tech installed your internet services?

It always pays to keep the hardware that keeps your home network running up to date, which means logging in to the admin page every so often and checking to see if there are firmware updates. Some routers, like those from Eero, will do the updates automatically. Depending on the level of involvement you want with your home network, these hands-off routers are a fantastic investment, keeping your network with the latest bugs and security fixes without you having to think about it.

8 Test your backups

An untested backup might as well not exist

Backing up your PC is one of the most important things you can do to keep your network resilient. That goes for any Macs, phones, tablets, NAS or servers you also have on your home network, although some of these are better at automating the process. But if you're not testing those backups once they finish, you might as well not be backing up at all.

The 3-2-1 rule for backups with three copies of data in at least two devices, with one outside your home network, is a good start, but it doesn't cover every edge case for your precious data. RAID (redundant array of inexpensive disks) adds some resiliency by ensuring you can replace disks if one fails without losing data, but it's not a backup method on its own. Using a program like SyncBack to backup your computer lets you verify the accuracy and/or consistency of your backup files once done, and it's important to run those checks periodically.

7 Ensure adequate cooling

Heat is the tech killer, the little death that slowly but surely eats away at reliability

Computing hardware of all kinds generates heat, and we're all familiar with various tips and tricks for keeping our desktop PCs cool. Our networking hardware also needs adequate cooling, which can be difficult with consumer-level routers as they're designed to be passively cooled. The best advice for Wi-Fi routers is to keep them out in the open, with plenty of air around them, so stop hiding them inside cupboards or behind the TV, and they'll last longer.

Prosumer and enterprise equipment often have tiny fans inside to keep the network switches, firewalls, and other hardware cool under load. These aren't always of the best quality or noise profile, and most equipment can have the fans replaced with better models from Noctua or other premium fan manufacturers. If you have your networking gear in a rack, try spacing things out by putting patch panels or other non-powered pieces of equipment between the ones that use electricity. And dust regularly, as a build-up of dust will insulate things and reduce the heat transfer that you want happening.