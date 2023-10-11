The idea of having a smart home has been around for a while, and brands like Apple HomeKit, Google Nest, and Amazon Alexa have all tried to make smart homes feel like a necessity. However, smart homes are far from ubiquitous in 2023, partially due to cost. Smart home products can be expensive, and sometimes you need a lot of them to start seeing the utility of a smart home. Some smart home products also require power tools or electrical wiring to install, which makes a smart home inaccessible to many people. I've avoided both of those obstacles by getting my smart home started during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, and you can start making your home smarter too with these three deals.

Google Nest Doorbell Battery

If you're trying to make your home smarter without the hassle, a good place to start is with the Google Nest Doorbell Battery. In my line of work, I get a lot of packages, so having a video doorbell is a must to ensure I always know when something arrives. As porch pirating and theft has become more of an issue in certain parts of the U.S., a video doorbell can deter (or help catch) thieves. But I also rent an apartment, which means I'm not able to drill something into the wall or wire a doorbell through my home's electricity. That's why the Google Nest Doorbell Battery is the perfect solution. It has an inbuilt battery, and Google says it can last between one and six months on a single charge.

That's a pretty big range, but it varies based on how much traffic and activity there is outside your door. The Google Nest Doorbell records "events," which are things like people passing by or a package being delivered. If there are a lot of events near your door, the battery will drain quicker. You can customize what triggers an event in the Google Home app though, so this shouldn't be an issue. When the battery does run out, you can charge it with USB-C. It's worth noting that the Google Nest Doorbell Battery does have a mounting plate that requires screws, but I picked up this no-drill mount from Amazon — and it's also on sale for just $8 during Prime Day.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Great video doorbell $120 $180 Save $60 Grab a Google Nest Video Doorbell for just $120 for Prime Day, which is a cool 33% off its usual price. $120 at Amazon

Google Nest Hub Max

I toyed with the idea of grabbing Google's Pixel Tablet instead of the Google Nest Hub Max, but I didn't plan on using it as a tablet that much. As a smart home controller, the Google Nest Hub Max is hard to beat. It is centered around the Google Home ecosystem and the Google Assistant, which are two of the best options in their respective categories. Whether I'm asking the Google Nest Hub Max to give me a detailed recipe or to turn off the lights, it is up to the task. Plus, it works well with other picks on this list, like the Google Nest Doorbell. While you won't find the Nest Hub Max discounted on Amazon, you can save 26% by getting it at Best Buy.

Source: Google Google Nest Hub Max Great smart display $170 $230 Save $60 The Nest Hub Max is a premium smart display that usually retails for $230. You can get on today for just $170 on Best Buy. $170 at Best Buy

GE Cync Direct Connect Light Bulbs

If you've looked into smart lighting before, you've probably realized that it can get expensive quickly. Top brands like Philips Hue cost a fortune, and require add-ons like bridges for a full feature set. However, as I discovered while Prime Day shopping, it's totally possible to add smart lighting to your home on a budget. After looking around for a bit, I settled on the GE Cync smart lighting ecosystem. It features lights that are affordable, provide precise control, and connect with Google Home or Amazon Alexa. Plus, General Electric is a longstanding brand in the lighting and appliance industry, so you know what to expect from its products. I grabbed these lights from Best Buy using in-store pickup and was able to set up eight of them in about 10 minutes, which is exactly what you want from a smart home product.

GE Cync Direct Connect Light Bulbs Budget smart lights $20 $24 Save $4 Get a smart lighting set on a budget with this Prime Day deal, which shaves 17% off GE Cync smart bulbs. $20 at Amazon (Full color) $35 at Best Buy (Soft white)

Other Prime Day deals on smart home products

These are the products I spent my own money on during Prime Day, and they feature a good mix of price, convenience, and utility. However, your smart home should meet your specific needs, so these deals might not be the best fit for everyone. To find what's right for you, check out our top deals on Google Home products as well as Amazon Echo devices. For more discounts across all the major tech categories, be sure to follow our Prime Day deals hub.