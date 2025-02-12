Linux is having a moment in the mainstream right now, thanks to the popularity of the Steam Deck and SteamOS. The thing is, while Linux is the overarching name for the operating systems bearing its name, there are as many Linux distributions as stars in the sky (okay, maybe not quite, but it's not far off).

The open-source nature of the operating system wins points for privacy advocates and for those who want full control over their systems, and that also opens the door to some amazing desktop environments. Most Linux distributions allow the user to customize every aspect of the desktop environment, from the desktop environment itself to the windows manager that runs over it and which widgets, tools, and effects run on those. With a little work, you can make something truly unique, and here are some of the best apps and tools to install along the way.

7 KDE Plasma

One of the prettiest desktop environments now has the fan-favorite cube effect